Politicians and other people in authority love to blame parents for social problems. This is because doing so is intuitively appealing to most people and, thus, an effective method of deflecting from their own failures as public officials.
If, however, we were to take Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s recent sally at face value, certain conclusions logically follow:
1. The bad parents he is referring to are mostly Afro-Trinidadian since it is this cohort who are the majority of homicide victims.
2. The bad parents are also mostly single mothers since most of the victims and perpetrators come from such households.
3. The Government will thus be taking action to reduce single-parent households by stopping CEPEP (Community-based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme) and URP (Unemployment Relief Programme), which put power over children in the hands of gang leaders and act as incentives against marriage.
Of course, Dr Rowley will institute no such measures because the whole point of focusing on parenting is to throw responsibility for crime on citizens rather than Government policies.
In any case, despite one newspaper claiming that Dr Rowley’s assertion “cannot be denied”, all the data from behavioural genetics show that individual parents, in fact, have little or no influence on how their child is socialised.
Kevin Baldeosingh
Freeport