The news of the death of Mr Allanlane Ramkissoon, an employee of Massy Energy contracted to NiQuan, was met with great bitterness but little surprise.
This tragedy is compounded by the response of the authorities which makes it clear that the welfare of the workers is not of much consequence to NiQuan nor to the political directorate.
On April 7, 2021, there was a massive explosion at the NiQuan plant which shook the foundation of houses in the Marabella area and had the residents fearful for their lives.
Three authorised institutions were tasked with doing a root cause analysis of the this explosion. They are the Ministry of Energy, the Occupational Safety and Health Authority (OSHA) and the Environmental Management Authority (EMA).
The Ministry of Energy established a six-person technical team whose mandate was to:
1. Establish the facts of the incident;
2. Conduct a thorough investigation and contributing factors to determine the root cause(s) of the explosion;
3. Review the adequacy of existing controls and procedures;
4. Make recommendations which could reduce future risks and prevent recurrences; and
5. Prepare a final report which would be delivered to the Minister of Energy.
The Southern Marines Steelband Foundation took up the issue on behalf of the residents and called for all reports pertaining to that explosion be published, and that NiQuan and the authorised State agencies consult with the people of Marabella through the holding of townhall meetings to discuss all matters surrounding the reports and recommendations arising from them, and must be satisfied that the restarting of the plant does not, once again, pose a threat to the safety and security of residents, workers and visitors.
It was suggested that the plant not be restarted until the demands were met.
Of course the powers that be ignored the pleas of the residents and workers. The reports were never published; no consultation took place with residents and the plant was restarted.
The Minister of Energy’s response was that the reports could not be published because they contained confidential, proprietary information.
The Government seemed more concerned with seeking the interests of the company’s shareholders than with securing the citizens of this country.
In speaking about Mr Ramkissoon’s fatal accident, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said he could not guarantee the publishing of the investigative reports into the accident because NiQuan was a private company.
So, there you have it. Our Government places the welfare of citizens below the interests of investors and shareholders.
The investigative reports into Mr Ramkissoon’s death should be published when completed, but that is not likely to happen, given the track record of the Government in its dealing with NiQuan. That’s capitalism for you.