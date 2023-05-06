In most countries when a citizen has been kidnapped or extradited under illegal or non-diplomatic circumstances, usually, his parent country will do their best to sort out what happened and make it right, and make sure the perpetrators are dealt with as far as the law will allow.
The opposite seems to be the case here.
Mr Brent Thomas must certainly be asking if he is really a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago, given the absolute hands-off response by the Government to this fiasco, when they should be looking after his interests as a bonafide citizen of the country.
The Government had official meetings and appointed senior Government officials to deal with the return of citizens who went to Syria to fight as terrorists under the ISIS banner, yet long-standing businessman Mr Thomas was abducted and nobody wants to say how it happened, as though it were some kind of clandestine act.
J Deering
Maraval