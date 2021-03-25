IN March 2019, Donald Trump blanked Dr Keith Rowley, inviting all Caribbean leaders to a meeting regarding the dispute over Venezuela’s leadership... except him. We are witnessing chapter two of the continuing sanction against us taken by world leaders.

T&T was once highly heralded as the nation with the third highest GDP per capita in the Americas with only America and Canada surpassing us. We had an oil refinery that provided the country with a bountiful supply of oil and gas. We were recognised as the leader of Caricom member states—until our embarrassing 2019 demotion.

When virtually the entire world was on Guaidó’s side, Rowley chose to make enemy with America by supporting Maduro, and the rest of the world started regarding Rowley as persona non grata. This action sullied our international reputation and what we are witnessing now with the vaccine is a sequel to that.

The political ineptitude of this Government continues as T&T is being excluded from India’s list of friendly nations. Isolated, Trinidad now remains one of the lone countries in the world to not have received vaccines. Even India’s age-old enemy, Pakistan, was gifted 45 million doses. So if Camille Robinson-Regis wants to know what America could do us, well this is an example. In Zen Buddhism, it is called acting without seeming or having to act.

Smaller countries than T&T have requested and received vaccines because their leaders have the common sense to know that while in your own country you might be the top dog, outside, in the global arena, you might just be a stray pot hound.

If we don’t learn our lesson now, then we are just too hard-headed to understand the delicate nuances of global diplomacy.

Why then, PM, are you now saying that you are trying to obtain vaccines from the African Union when Somalia itself had already been gifted a supply from India? Why then are you currently attempting to negotiate with China, from where this pandemic originated? Is this irony or stupidity or both?

We must exercise our rights to self-determination in this matter where the Government is definitely as irresponsible as a druggie on the street who has obviously lost his way.

Yudhistha Orie

via e-mail

Editor’s Note: PM Rowley announced on Wednesday that India has agreed to donate 40,000 AstraZeneca vaccines to T&T, while China has offered 100,000 doses of Sinopharm.

Covid crunch time

