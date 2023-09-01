Govt’s migrant education policy falling short

The CEO of Trinidad and Tobago’s Catholic Education Board of Management, Sharon Mangroo, bemoans that a small number of Venezuelan children will be placed in their 17 primary schools for the new academic year.
Disturbingly, the CEO of the Catholic Board states that school spots are only open to Venezuelan children with parents who have permits from the Ministry of National Security and who must also pass an English language proficiency test administered by The University of the West Indies.
The limited primary school placement of Venezuelan children is against the initial praise given to the Government by US Ambassador Candace Bond, who offered to provide support to the Government.
The US ambassador noted that an estimated 5,000 migrant and refugee children require school placement and originate from Venezuela, though there are also children from Cuba, Jamaica and Guyana.
Unsurprisingly, social activist Sofia-Figueroa Leon has critiqued the Government for a human rights violation, and laments that more than 1,000 Venezuelan children still need school places.
The failure of Trinidad and Tobago to provide school places for Venezuelan migrant and refugee children contrasts with how they are being treated in other host nations, where they are matriculated into government schools, even in Portuguese-speaking Brazil.
The Government of Trinidad and Tobago is in clear breach of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. Sadly, these children may eventually become victims to eventual child labour racketeering and human trafficking. Ironically, the country’s Industrial Relations Act and Occupational Safety and Health Act provide for strict monitoring against child labour abuses. However, there is no clause in the Education Act that explicitly espouses education of migrant children.
By granting a migrant child the access to education, an innocent human being is given the chance to gain literacy and numeracy skills, while becoming integrated with mainstream norms and values of the host society.
The child is given an opportunity to engage in music, sports and wider club activities that promote social capital in a safe, productive environment. I am advocating that education is a public good which should be granted to migrant and refugee children, via a three-point policy plan.
My first plan recognises that Trinidad and Tobago is a multi-ethnic nation that has several religious-based education boards that can be approached to help the Venezuelan children. Let us also remember that the Concordat Act recognises the importance of various religious education boards.
The Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha and the Anglican Education Board of Management have both expressed the desire to accept Venezuelan children, but needed some logistics support from the Ministry of Education, such as assistance with access to Spanish-speaking teachers.
In retrospect, it seems like the Ministry of Education has depended almost exclusively on the Catholic organisations to care for the Venezuelan community, without consulting other religious factions with capacity to assist.
My second view requires the State to shun from top-down development initiatives that require funding and guidance from the US Embassy, UNICEF and UNHCR. The State must enable indigenous will and local participation in the education policy process from the State’s local partners.
Indeed, an auditing of the resource capabilities of the Ministry of Education must occur with the local stakeholders to ascertain whether there is an adequate number of Spanish-speaking teachers in school, and sufficient school spacing for our cherished migrant children.
The State must probe the intra-household constraints of Venezuelan families to clarify if the children will be in dire need of sponsored transport, uniform, textbook and food subsidy.
Thirdly, there is an immediate need to promote pro-refugee legislation that respects the UN Geneva Convention for which Trinidad and Tobago has been a signatory since 2000.
We must examine whether clauses from the controversial 1976 Immigration Act must be immediately revised to avert easy detention of “illegal migrants” and encourage “orders of supervision” in which migrants are allowed freedom to work once they visit a designated Government office to clarify their whereabouts.
By decriminalising Venezuelan refugees and recent migrants without State permits to work through new law/s, their children can be more easily placed in our schools, even if they lack certain identity documents.
If we continue to promote an embryonic education policy to Venezuelan children, we deny ourselves the chance to nurture empathy. We risk becoming a society that is polarised, perpetuating an underclass who face limited opportunity to integrate but more reason to revolt.
Chandradath Madho
Tableland