Govt’s new maths

Someone ought to tell our Prime Minister that people usually get tired of hearing the same old song. Last election run-up, we kept hearing, “She tief and she corrupt”. With the upcoming local election, he has already started singing the same old song.
People who live in glass houses should not throw stones. Keep in mind the Florida trio were all PNM (People’s National Movement) members before they crossed the floor. They simply took their habit with them. They did not learn new tricks after crossing.
Let us take a look at a current situation. The Minister of Works announced the completion of the Valencia to Toco road, 12.4 miles, at a cost of $196 million, and at the same time, in Diego Martin, a piece of road about quarter-mile is costing $158 million. Is this some form of new maths that I never learned?
Should the Government be more frugal in their spending, they would be in a better financial position and not have to burden the population with the property tax and still have some left over to pass down to low-income earners, thereby alleviating the crime scourge now being experienced by all.
Richard Deane
Diego Martin