IN many ways, the Government has been doing a good job in their handling of this COVID-19 crisis. However, they have also been sending mixed and therefore confusing messages.

We are being bombarded with stay at home guidelines. And I fully agree that we should be staying at home. However, how can everyone stay at home if the Ministry of Finance insists that, even at this time, quarterly taxes should be paid?

Do they realise that to pay these taxes people need to leave their homes, travel to the Inland Revenue offices and then line up to pay?

This provides so many opportunities for contact with possibly-infected people. Is this really necessary at this time of social distancing?

I am chronologically elderly and, even if I had to pay taxes, I am smart enough to not do this now. However, there are others who may not have this luxury of choice or who may feel that they have to do it. Aren’t you putting these people at risk for no good reason?

Can the Ministry of Finance justify jeopardising the health of the people just to collect their taxes? Really? And, it would not be only the health of those who go to pay but the workers and all the other people that both sets of people come into contact with.

And how is it that restaurants and fast food places are essential services for the general public? Can’t people cook at home? On the other hand, adding insult to injury, at this time when people have lost their jobs, “staples” such as doubles are not essential services but higher-priced restaurants and fast food outlets are.

How are “janitorial and maintenance services for private condominiums or town houses and residential homes” essential services?

A housekeeper must risk his/her life (and the lives of other family members and transportation providers) to go out to clean your house because you can’t do it!

And then the ministers talk about social distancing and staying at home!

Dr Roshan Parasram, thank you for your knowledge and professionalism. And please continue to be ethical in your reporting to us.

Thank you to all doctors, nurses and other workers involved in the health sector for all that you are doing to keep us safe.

Jenny Singh

via e-mail

