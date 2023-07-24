This letter is being written on behalf of the taxi-drivers, the working men and women of Mayaro and the visitors who venture to the south-eastern side of our wonderful island daily and weekly.
This writing is directed to the Ministry of Works and Transport, in particular, Minister Rohan Sinanan, which has the first/direct responsibility for the absolute tragedy that is ongoing in the strip of roadway between Sangre Chiquito and Mayaro (the Mayaro-Manzanilla Main Road).
Citizens were horrified when, for the second time in the second half of 2022, several parts of the main road collapsed and many houses were devastated. It looked (and still appears to be) like a scene from a war-torn country.
The said ministry took on the responsibility of providing a temporary alternative route, which comprises three short diversions/bypass roads off the main road, the shortest being approximately 500 metres and the longest being approximately two kilometres. The public was kept in the loop, and the residents of Mayaro, nearby villagers and commuters waited with bated breath for the main artery to function again, at least temporarily.
In January 2023, the three bypass roads became fully functional and connectivity returned to an apparent state of normalcy. The old, water-battered regions of the main road were cordoned off and signs posted, redirecting traffic along the extensions. Families of the collapsed houses still seemed to be in shock.
All seemed well until the rainy season came. Slowly but surely, the three diversion roads which look like a mixture of crush and run gravel and pitch began to deteriorate. Today, the diverted roadways seem to have been abandoned. Maintenance and upkeep have all but disappeared. It feels like a trip to the Bocas in that part of Trinidad, except it is in a car and not a boat. The sight is absolutely appalling!
Many parts of the bypass roads have sunk to such a depth that ordinary vehicles would soon be prevented from passing. But even worse, citizens are now forced to endanger their lives by creating tracks in and out of the old, dilapidated portion of the main road, and using same, simply to avoid the huge potholes and swells existing in the newly diverted portions provided through the Ministry of Works and Transport.
Our law-abiding citizens are now being turned into outlaws by ignoring traffic signs and driving around the massive concrete barriers cordoning off the old portion, and underneath leaning T&TEC (Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission) poles and wires.
Why is all of this taking place? Because our ministry has not saw it fit to provide the necessary infrastructural support for the three-piece extension road, once built—a necessary requirement for any emergency/temporary situation.
This is not to ignore, also, that as at July 22, there are no visible signs of repair or restoration works being undertaken to the main road itself, despite the assurances at the start of permanent restorative works given by the minister himself on live television in May of this year.
The entire country goes to the polls shortly. Whilst I hold no brief for any political party, it is not a good signal to send to the people of Mayaro, our local visitors, business owners and other daily commuters that the relevant ministry and/or Member of Parliament does not care about them, on the cusp of the local government election.