For almost 12 hours on Wednesday, Trinidad was plunged into darkness. We lost not only electricity but many parts of the country were also without water, Internet and phone services.
Heightened anxiety and panic spread throughout the island, especially as night-time approached and the fear of becoming prey for lurking criminals grew stronger and stronger as Trinidad became darker and darker.
Yet throughout this 12-hour crisis that traumatised the nation, neither the Prime Minister, the Minister of Public Utilities, the Minister of National Security, the Minister of Social Development and Family Services, nor any other minister saw the need to speak to the people. Not one word of comfort, compassion or reassurance was offered by the country’s “leaders”.
Finally, at 2.30 p.m. on Thursday, well over 24 hours from the start of the blackout disaster, the Ministry of National Security held a news conference to update citizens.
But what did we hear and see at this conference to console the citizens who had just experienced one of the longest nationwide power outages in over 40 years? Much to our dismay, we saw an “absent” Prime Minister and a “joking” Public Utilities Minister.
As expected, this blackout caused a wave of crime over the 12 hours, resulting in several robberies and homicides, including the murder of a 15-year-old boy who was shot while trying to get Wi-Fi on his phone from a neighbour who owned a generator.
Two sisters perished in a fire. Businesses reported a loss of millions in potential sales. Traffic lights did not work, causing chaos on the roads, which was further compounded by a shortage of police officers to direct traffic.
But where was the Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley, while Trinidad was being hit with turmoil, death and destruction? Totally and completely absent! To date, Prime Minister Rowley has not issued a single word of comfort to the nation on this deadly, devastating blackout which took place on Wednesday.
What is even more shocking is the Minister of Public Utilities, Marvin Gonzales, burst out laughing when asked what assurances he could give to the public that such a disaster would not happen in the near future. He went on to reply, laughing throughout his response, that essentially the police commissioner couldn’t assure there wouldn’t be another murder.
But should we really be surprised by the heartless, insensitive, immature, flippant, foolish, unprofessional reactions of the Prime Minister and his ministers?
Just over a week ago, the Minister of National Security, Fitzgerald Hinds, said on TV6’s Morning Edition programme that his duty is “not to ensure that people feel safe and secure”. At that time, on February 7, 2022, the murder toll for the year was 62. The murder toll up to Thursday night stood at a frightening 75 for the year.
In June of last year when the Minister of Social Development and Family Services, Donna Cox, was asked if the Government underestimated the number of people in need of food hampers, she responded by saying, “There are some people in need and some in greed”.
At that time, it was estimated that over 6,000 business closed permanently and over 120,000 people lost their jobs since 2015. The harsh, and some would say unnecessary, Covid-19 lockdowns, restrictions and border closures inflicted by the Government further depressed the economy, hitting the poorest Trinbagonians the hardest.
Although the Government provided relief grants, many needy citizens who qualified for these grants complained of not receiving them. There is a clear and undeniable increase in the number of socially displaced (homeless) persons and beggars throughout Trinidad and Tobago. So tell us, Minister Cox, are they needy or greedy?
This Government repeatedly blames the citizens for their own incompetence. It lives in constant denial of the pain, suffering and hardship that the common citizen endures because of Government’s failure, a lack of caring and negligence.
The great American poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou said, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them.”
When this Government shows us their incompetence, their immaturity and their heartlessness, believe them because that is who they are.
Leisha S Dhoray