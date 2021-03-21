Govt sorely lacking in diplomatic skills

I’M bewildered by the undiplomatic rants of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh regarding the acquisition of Covid-19 vaccines. It’s as though they are intentionally attempting to discourage importation of the vaccine by private organisations and businesses over a fear of being upstaged, even embarrassed at their own failed attempts to secure vaccines as promised.
Why else would they publicly disclose information to seemingly “embarrass” the president of the Supermarket Association, the Indian High Commission, and choose to disclose a private proposal by a conglomerate when other important negotiations are “hidden” from taxpayers?
In the case of the Supermarket Association, which proposes to absorb the costs of vaccinating its members, one would think that the Government would enthusiastically encourage such a proposal.
The Supermarket Association says it held talks with private health institutions; the Health Minister says they didn’t. Whether or not such discussions were formal, informal, casual, or by-the-way, the Health Ministry should have held private discussions with the respective parties and attempt as far as possible to facilitate a proposal that would save taxpayers a lot of money.
Instead, the Health Minister gets on the air to apparently humiliate the Supermarket Association president.
If the Government has a plan to acquire vaccines, then inform the public. Or is that too confidential to disclose?
The uncouth behaviour by top Government officials could very well discourage world organisations and key manufacturers from dealing with us.
Perhaps our Prime Minister can glean a thing or two about diplomatic behaviour from the Barbados prime minister.
S Mahabir
Port of Spain