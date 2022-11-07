The world needs serious and in depth leadership on all counts, Trinidad and Tobago included. But this is not the case in Trinidad and Tobago, when one reflects on the statesmanship of our first Prime Minister Dr Eric Williams in his speech to the nation on democracy on Independence Day August 31, 1962.
I have decided to go back 60 years ago, and he must be turning in his water grave in the Gulf of Paria. I think the all democratic- minded people in Trinidad and Tobago, and I confident that the 1.4 million people, stand for it.
I say without a shadow of doubt that the whole concept of Burnham-type democracy has fully landed here. And I am referring to the absolute decision of the Government to delay the Local Government elections which are now due, postponed for another year. I join the nation’s chorus for the government to rescind that poor, weak decision and call the elections.
I am surprised that Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Faris Al-Rawi did not say that the Opposition is perpetrating delaying tactics, hence it could not proclaim the entire Act. We must remember that the Municipal Corporations Act was passed some months ago, and today he comes to tell us only Sections 1 and 11 is worthy of action.
There is no logic in just proclaiming Sections 1 and 11, and leaving the rest to be proclaimed later on. I firmly believe that the rest of the Municipal Corporations Act would not be proclaimed at a later stage. Government is just jumping to enact that portion so that it could scramble Property Tax, and when that is done, the rest would be left in abeyance.
In my ten years as a councillor at the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation, I had always advocated that Local Government must be inserted in our Republican Constitution, thereby giving it the required status as the second layer of governance. I do not foresee that period happening on the radar in the coming years, and if it does come up, there would be false, weak excuse for it not seeing the light of the day. I also advocated the Tobago House of Assembly model, but this must be done with having the required level of articulation and knowledge of incoming councillors/aldermen n the pursuits of the assignments.
Some councillors may be happy that they have another year in office with all the attendant perks, but democracy is being trampled upon every day the sun shines. It is time that the governors and the governed take our politics seriously as we continuously observing it is being grasped from our hands. The world continues to keep a serious eye on our governance, and this move to delay Local Government elections would give them further appetite to maintain eternal watch.
President Weekes should refuse proclaiming the parts in question, as she did with the Commissioner of Police issue. Citizens of this land, take note Big Brother continues to manipulate our governance process, even without us knowing it.
As a mature people, with 60 years of experience as an Independent nation, all of us must now take charge and make serious inputs in the working of our Parliament and in the fullest application of these laws for the general good and welfare of all.
Do not leave it to the Parliamentarians. Wake up and smell the coffee.