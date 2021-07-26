Govt too late in sourcing vaccines

Only yesterday, Carl Bernstein of Watergate fame and the ousting of President Nixon, said Donald Trump should be considered a war criminal for the deaths of thousands of Americans caused by his homicidal incompetence in his mishandling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This comes just weeks after I wrote articles, “Let’s welcome the International Criminal Court to T&T” and “Explaining and Understanding Genocide”, which echoed the American’s point of view that if people die as a result of government’s incompetence and negligence, the government should be held responsible for the deaths, and like real criminals, they should be hauled before the courts in handcuffs for murder, for genocide.

It is time societies stop giving a bligh to high officials because they are embellished with exalting titles when very few if any embody the qualities those titles exemplify.

Serbian Slobodan Milosevic fell from grace for his atrocities in the Yugoslav civil war and was made to grovel before the ICC as if he were a modern-day Hitler. So too world leaders everywhere else who forget that they were meant to serve their people and not themselves should be taught the lesson that every rope has an end and made to hang from its end.

Here in T&T, where those who should have been the flag-bearers in this war against the pandemic were playing politics with citizens’ lives and posturing like peacocks (or corbeauxs) in the Beetham, should have their wings clipped and be brought to justice where Trump, too, might be in attendance.

L Siddhartha Orie

via e-mail

