Intelligence lies within everyone and everything. Our unique differences allow for this Intelligence to shine outwardly in different ways. It is like a box with holes covered with coloured translucent glass, giving the appearance of separate individual lights.
This understanding is necessary to develop an appreciation of the cultural differences among individuals and groups. Studies have confirmed that different races use their brains differently and therefore perceive and respond to life in unique ways.
Cultural assimilation, as practised over the centuries, and heightened in these times, continues to be a critical tool of colonisation. Once you get people to accept a road that is unnatural to them the advantage will always be yours.
The dominant culture that has seized the world for the last few hundred years has built institutions and values that benefit only itself. The colonised are forced to be a part of this unbalanced ‘system’ or risk marginalisation and exclusion. Many people who are negatively impacted within this dispensation are often deemed unintelligent, failures, worthless, etc, simply because their way of perceiving reality and living to their full potential is either not recognised or deliberately distorted and devalued.
We shout from the hilltops that our differences are our greatest assets yet societal structure tells a different tale. Our education system is organised to reward those whose ‘intelligence’ manifests in the so-called academic sphere. In fact, one might even say that it prepares students for university rather than for a real job … and preparation for life itself is not even a consideration. We no longer use the word dunce to describe people yet the society itself maintains and reinforced this status quo.
We treat the so-called intellectuals with reverence, we accept that they are the ones to lead rule, govern and decide, even though their contribution to making society better remains in question. Those who actually hold things together – the fisherfolk, farmers, craftsmen, mechanics, plumbers, caregivers, creatives, etc, yes, the ordinary folk, as they are called, are treated as if they are mere baggage.
This carry-over from the era of colonialism has remained embedded in our psyche and maybe even our DNA.
‘Education’ of the masses during the recognised colonial period was a subtle means of establishing and maintaining control and a way to ensure the maintenance of power. By having many accept that they are ‘less than’ and therefore unworthy, it became easy to establish a type of caste system that was accepted and fuelled by its victims. Higher education, the road to material success, was the domain of the rich and the powerful.
Today, not much has changed. For while higher education may have become partially accessible to some who may have such an interest, we must question the contribution of the hundreds of graduates every year to our progress as a society and the solving of the challenges we face. It has become apparent that the degrees are (with a few notable exceptions) just a ticket to a highly-paid job and no more.
But what about the non-academics? Those whose natural make-up does not drive them to years of painful study and an unbalanced life at the universities. I am reminded of a discussion a few of us teachers had with a group of “incalcitrant” young men some years ago when they openly told us that they wanted to learn things that could truly benefit them when they left school. We have mandatory schooling, yet our students are ill-prepared for the basic job and career market.
Could that be a clue?
It reminds one of the great debate between different parts of the body about who was better… till the insulted anus went on strike to prove the point that each has a role to play in the success of the whole. In the same way, in our society and world, different types of people have a unique role in fashioning the foundation of civilisation … if allowed to do so.
So as some seek to find solutions to the crises in society (particularly in education) the essence and sheer depth of the problem, which many solution seekers are yet to fathom, compounds the search for an already elusive positive outcome.
Yes, Education is key. But as a society, we are yet to define what true education really is.
What a key starting point in developing a society that can meet the challenges of our time. A system built only to benefit those inclined in one particular way will always be unjust and spawn further injustice and therefore lead to decay.