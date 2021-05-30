Indian Arrival Day celebrates the arrival of the East Indian community to these shores with all their hopes, dreams and aspirations tied to an Indentureship contract that would soon be betrayed, and the people who entered into the contract in good faith reduced to slave-like conditions for the duration and then abandoned, most never to see home again.

While others choose to build narratives on platitudes and the rewriting of history, I prefer today to face the truth about the misery that was the start of modern day Trinidad and Tobago, a misery predicated on the weak by the strong, where laws kept those without power subjugated, and where human beings were seen as a means to profit.

The grandchildren of India survived the worst that was thrown at them from then all through modern times and even after independence, and created a culture of survival in the face of betrayal and went on to become the largest and wealthiest sub-group in the country in spite of all of it.

How satisfied must the ancestors be this morning knowing that all that pain and misery would lead to something better?

Today the grandchildren of India could stand proud of their culture of thrive to survive, where meagre rations were transformed into national culinary culture, and where humble wages became successful family businesses that together today make up one of the largest employers in the country.

Their message should be clear to all and it is this we must pay notice to today, that regardless the hardship, the betrayal, the advantages wrought against you, if we band together and work to keep each other sheltered we could weather any storm.

The nation state of Trinidad and Tobago then, owes a debt to the East Indian community for that lesson, and in response should work to take the message to ourselves and join all our people together regardless of origin in similar collective fashion to build a national culture of survival with the goal of one people, one Trinbagonian family not just surviving, but thriving as our ultimate goal and destination.

How beautiful a testimony for those who look back at us from the future that would be.

On behalf of the rest of us flung together on these shores for whatever reason who continue on in the struggle of the ancestors, I want to acknowledge the history and the lesson, and to say thank you.

Happy Indian Arrival Day Trinidad and Tobago

Phillip Edward

Alexander

via e-mail

