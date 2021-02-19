I worked as race marshall at many an annual T&T Marathon, most times positioned at the Kay Donna checkpoint turn-off heading to the Eastern Main Road and recall many of the signal peculiarities of the event as including one diminutive, elderly female participant who became a national icon — Granny Luces.

One question I got every time pertained to marathoners, mostly males, wanting to know “...if Granny passed (the checkpoint) yet?” To the dismay of many, she had passed, and as it is now history, Granny completed the gruelling event, most times winning in her category.

I deliberately placed the personal descriptors earlier to channel the message that Granny by her participation was defying age and gender roles, setting her own personal targets but influencing the goals and hopes of marathoners and spectators alike who became her enduring fans who would also ask... “ah wonder if Granny running today?” Most times she would be...

There are lessons here for us all as organisations, individuals and communities, particularly at this time when we are affected by challenges to our “other-ness” in treatment of our women who are heroes in purpose, just as Granny articulated our best treatment and respect of/for age and gender.

...Sleep in eternal peace...our Granny Luces, forever written into T&T history...

Ronald Marcano

via e-mail

