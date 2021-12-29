South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu

Passionate: South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Nobel Peace Prize laureate, reacts after Israel blocked his UN mission to Beit Hanun, during a press conference at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, on December 11, 2006. The activist for racial justice and LGBT rights and retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town has died, South African president Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday. He was 90. —Photo: AP

Desmond Tutu was born on October 7, 1931.

He was a South African Anglican cleric. He described T&T as a rainbow nation.

In 1984, he received the Nobel Prize for Peace for his role in the opposition to apartheid in South Africa.

Here are some of his quotes, T&T:

• Do not raise your voice, improve your argument.

• We learn from history that we don’t learn from history.

• There comes a point where we need to stop pulling people out of the river. We need to go upstream and find out why they are falling in.

Desmond Tutu departed on December 26, 2021. RIP, brother. Thanks for your service—from a grateful world.

