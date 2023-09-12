Grateful for gift to Coast Guard

Thanks to the US for their gift of riverine boats to the Coast Guard. That leads to the question of what became of the Riverine Unit of the Police Service? Didn’t they also have these types of boats?
Do we now have to wait for some other kind country to donate, or maybe “gift” an annual supply of fuel for the boats? How about an annual contract of maintenance for these and the other 12 boats under the Coast Guard, which are usually parked at Chaguaramas, awaiting parts, fuel and other miscellaneous items.
As we are on the topic of the Coast Guard, are these officers being fed properly and receiving their allowances? Some time ago, there were rumours about the military having a hard time, budget-wise.
If the media doesn’t follow up these stories and ask questions, civilians like me will not know the status until a tragedy—like the house on fire with a fire hydrant right outside, dry as a bone, and a fire station just down the road, with no fire truck at all. Funny how, by coincidence, their fire truck broke down just a little while before. Huh!
So come on, United Nations or other nations, line up to donate, or gift; we promise to be grateful.
Anne de Silva
St Joseph