We mark World Press Freedom Day this year during turbulent times, as the world stands fixated on Russia’s invasion of the sovereign nation of Ukraine.
Journalists around the world risk their lives daily to keep nations informed and, sadly, some have given their lives for this cause.
Whilst the Ukraine crisis appears to have captured the world’s attention, it is not unique to journalists. Every year journalists visit war-torn countries, putting their lives at risk to bring a voice to the tragedies they see. These countries and their stories don’t always get the same profile, but it is not for a lack of effort from the journalists who are at risk.
It is opportune on this day that we remember just what journalists bring to us and how important that insight is. We would do well to remember the risks they often take to do so, the sacrifices they make away from family and friends, and the “normal life” we take for granted that they forego.
In an age of fake news or where everyone with a smartphone or computer thinks they are a journalist, we would do well to remember true journalism.
In an age where there exists state control of media and the narrative, and by extension its people, we would do well to remember the importance of press freedom.
Russia gives us an insight into what happens when press freedom is non-existent—a majority of a country believing they are in a legitimate struggle over Ukraine, as the state controls the narrative and silences, by any means necessary, the dissenting voices. This is why a free press is so important.
To all journalists around the world who fight to inform us, we are ever grateful for your sacrifice. Stay true.
T&T Publishers and Broadcasters Association