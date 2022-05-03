We mark World Press Freedom Day this year during turbulent times, as the world stands fixated on Russia’s invasion of the sovereign nation of Ukraine.

Journalists around the world risk their lives daily to keep nations informed and, sadly, some have given their lives for this cause.

Whilst the Ukraine crisis appears to have captured the world’s attention, it is not unique to journalists. Every year journalists visit war-torn countries, putting their lives at risk to bring a voice to the tragedies they see. These countries and their stories don’t always get the same profile, but it is not for a lack of effort from the journalists who are at risk.

It is opportune on this day that we remember just what journalists bring to us and how important that insight is. We would do well to remember the risks they often take to do so, the sacrifices they make away from family and friends, and the “normal life” we take for granted that they forego.

In an age of fake news or where everyone with a smartphone or computer thinks they are a journalist, we would do well to remember true journalism.

In an age where there exists state control of media and the narrative, and by extension its people, we would do well to remember the importance of press freedom.

Russia gives us an insight into what happens when press freedom is non-existent—a majority of a country believing they are in a legitimate struggle over Ukraine, as the state controls the narrative and silences, by any means necessary, the dissenting voices. This is why a free press is so important.

To all journalists around the world who fight to inform us, we are ever grateful for your sacrifice. Stay true.

T&T Publishers and Broadcasters Association

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Britain must let BVI decide

Britain must let BVI decide

The British government should be embarrassed to be associated with any plan to suspend the constitution of the ­British ­Virgin Islands (BVI), dissolve its elected government and place the country under direct rule from London.

This recommendation from an enquiry conducted by British judge Gary Hickinbottom on the request of BVI Governor John Rankin makes one wonder in what century Britain is living. This proposal is 19th century pure Crown Colony government with a vengeance.

An act of God

An act of God

And so it has come to pass. One week after the island-wide blackout of February 16, we told you in this space that, from among the best authority available, there would be, there could be no one to blame for what happened.

We told you that the determination had already been made as to what happened, how and why, and that nobody could have been held responsible for that. It was a warning against the natural national tendency to go for blood. Loud had been the shouts of sabotage, the result of worker discontentment, and a clamour for heads to roll.

The second cricket revolution

The second cricket revolution

I want to reflect here upon the second cricket revolution, which is IPL cricket in India. I am taking the replacement of cricket in America with baseball as the first one. These two revolutions have the same thing in common; they reject formal, Wisden cricket. But more to the point, they are both anti-colonialist statements. What they both reject is not so much formal cricket, as the normative English culture that has attended it—the intersection of leisure and class. A game lasting five days.

The second cricket revolution

I want to reflect here upon the second cricket revolution, which is IPL cricket in India. I am taking the replacement of cricket in America with baseball as the first one. These two revolutions have the same thing in common; they reject formal, Wisden cricket. But more to the point, they are both anti-colonialist statements. What they both reject is not so much formal cricket, as the normative English culture that has attended it—the intersection of leisure and class. A game lasting five days.

China and Covid: the cost of infallibility

China and Covid: the cost of infallibility

Even the Pope claims to be infallible only on matters of faith and doctrine. On the chance of rain or the speed of a racehorse he will freely admit that he is just as fallible as you and I. Whereas secular dictators, and especially ones who are building a personality cult, are implicitly claiming to be infallible about everything.

Spinning top in mud

The rate at which gun-related executions and murders in general are currently being carried out in this country has gone past critical status. Trinbagonians must now demand from the ones whom they put in authority to arrest the current situation post haste.