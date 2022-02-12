I would like to publicly express deep gratitude and appreciation to the head nurse, nurses and doctors who took care of me on my recent admission to the Mount Hope Hibiscus Ward for women.
The great care and attention given to me while there was an experience I wouldn’t forget. They were all attentive and kind in caring for me for the couple of days that I spent in their care and supervision.
I would like to also thank the crew members of the ambulance service that transported me to the hospital in the wee hours of New Year’s morning. They were attentive and kind all the way to the hospital, and ensured that I was attended to before leaving.
Thank you all, from the bottom of my heart. I am alive today because of you all.
Hazel Mahabir