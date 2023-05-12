Great achievement by the PM

Recently it was announced that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was chosen by Howard University in Washington, DC, to receive an honorary degree at its 2023 commencement convocation. This would be Howard’s 155th commencement ceremony.
It was also announced that the orator for this year would be the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden himself.
Dr Rowley and other distinguished recipients were chosen, according to Howard University, for their significant contributions to improving our world and demonstrated an unwavering commitment to building a better society for all.
Founded in 1867, Howard University is a private research university that comprises 14 schools and colleges. Students pursue more than 140 programmes of study, leading to undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees.
The university operates with a commitment to excellence in truth and service, and has produced two Schwarzman Scholars, four Marshall Scholars, four Rhodes Scholars, 12 Truman Scholars, 25 Pickering Fellows and more than 165 Fulbright recipients. Howard also produces more on-campus African American PhD recipients than any other university in the United States.
According to Howard’s release, honorary recipients this year include Congressman James E Clyburn; education benefactors Martha and Bruce A Karsh; Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Dr Keith Christopher Rowley; health sciences trailblazer A Eugene Washington; and corporate director Benaree Pratt Wiley.
“Our 2023 honourees are among the leaders in their respective fields, in no small part due to their commitment to our collective humanity and building a better society for us all,” said Dr Wayne AI Frederick, president of Howard University.
“Truth and service have been major elements to their lives both personally and professionally, which makes this year’s honorary degree recipients exceedingly qualified to join the Class of 2023.
“As we celebrate our 155th commencement convocation, we want to spotlight our honourees for their tireless work at Howard University and across the world. They have repeatedly shown and proven their capacity to improve the world, and we honour them for their efforts.”
I, as proud citizen of Trinidad and Tobago, join my fellow countrymen in congratulating our Honourable Prime Minister on this achievement and being recognised for his decades of exceptional service. Congratulations, “Doc”.
Nigel Seenathsingh
San Fernando