Great article by Mr Charan

I read with interest Richard Charan’s article about Macqueripe and Maracas (“Tale of two beaches” - Express, June 16).

The photos were quite impressive. I have found the writing around the US bases in the Caribbean to be mostly negative and was pleased to find a different tone in the author’s article. In addition to the other reasons given by the author, I hope to add a couple things:

Something very instructive is the sizable investment in Trinidad which does suggest the importance of Trinidad to the Atlantic defences during World War II. This considerable investment is seen in the number of planes and personnel located here. The infrastructural development—two airports, bunkers, a hospital and living quarters, amounted to no little expenditure.

Many of the bunkers built in Trinidad served as arms depots for the African campaign during the war. The laying of anti-submarine netting supported by massive buoys between the bocas would have been quite expensive too. Why go through all of this trouble if Trinidad were of little importance?

Trinidad also has the old tracking station in Chaguaramas which was used to capture radio chatter from German U-boats in the Atlantic. Trinidad also had oilfields that the US did not want falling into enemy hands. Trinidad was also a transit point for many ships during the war.

The US soldiers engaged in various public infrastructure improvement works in Trinidad. The North Coast Road was one among others but certainly a major one.

Fr. Anthony de Verteuil’s book Western Isles of Trinidad and Commander Kelshall’s The U-boat War in the Caribbean contain a lot more information, photos and details. I would highly recommend them.

I heard rumours that the resurfacing of the North Coast Road done some years ago was the first since the 1940s. If so, this speaks volumes about the quality of the work done.

Isidore M Gabriel

Maraval

