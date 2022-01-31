Excitement! Excitement! As I sat and watched those five T20s in Barbados, West Indies against England a highly ranked team in International Cricket Council T20.
I believe England may still be in shock after losing the series 3-2; our boys did us proud. Every one of the games was packed with excitement, not a dull moment, with West Indies showcasing to the world that we do still have great warriors of the game.
I know that our cricket in all three formats has taken a beating, we lack consistency but there is a new breed, especially in the shorter version of the game, that is emerging.
I must say job well done to Kieron Pollard for his remarkable leadership in the series, well supported by Nicholas Pooran and other senior members of the team.
If asked what stood out in the series to me I would say the blistering century by Rovman Powell and the bowling of Jason Holder with special mention of the five-wicket haul in the last match (four balls and four wickets) great job.
The rise to the top once more in the cricketing world is no easy task and it would take not just talent but dedication, commitment, passion, and sacrifice by our players.
Let us all back our boys...win or lose. I know we do feel the pain at times when defeat is on our side but I do believe pretty soon those old victorious days will return to the Caribbean.
The fear of West Indies still lingers. The cricketing world is well aware of our talent and what we are well capable of. To the team, including management, ride out the storm, keep your hope up high, do not quit, and better days will come to West Indies cricket.
I stand strong with my team the West Indies. Hope you are doing the same. Again I say great victory West Indies.