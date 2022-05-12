Great job by parang association

Letter to

Ms Alicia Jaggasar,

president,

National Parang Association of Trinidad and Tobago—

Dear Ms Jaggasar,

I would like to thank you for recognising me as one of the awardees at the 50th anniversary gala award ceremony at NAPA on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

In addition, I must say as a person who travels around the globe, this performance could be regarded a world-class event.

The National Parang Orchestra, which had two conductors and two tenor pans, maintained the original parang sound, and I found the standard to be that of an international presentation.

I must congratulate you and all those involved in putting together this performance—a job well done! The after-show entertainment was excellent as well. I was taken aback by your show of appreciation and tokens, upon ­departure.

I was happy, yet sad, remembering those who departed and were instrumental in building the organisation that is still functioning today.

Fifty-one years ago I remember a customer by the name of Errol Mohammed telling us about starting up a parang association. My response to him was, “I am very excited and enthusiastic” about having this started since being an Arimian, parang is in my blood.

I can still remember the first Parang Association meeting being held in the community centre. We say thanks to him, and may his soul rest in peace.

This occasion brought back so many pleasant memories.

I also reflected on those who passed —Daisy Voisin, the Lara Brothers, Henry Pereira, Los Muchachos de Agua, Gloria Alcazar, Wayne Flores, and Lennox Flores, to name a few.

I fondly remember the first parang show. It was held at the old Arima Grandstand at a cost of $2 per entry. The sweet, melodious voices will remain forever in my heart and on my mind.

Once again, thank you for considering me. It was an honour and I wish you and NPATT all the success as you move forward with parang.

Balliram Maharaj

managing

director/CEO

