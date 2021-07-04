Great opportunity to blunt diabetes menace

In Simon Wright’s recent letter “Let’s attack diabetes” (Express, June 29) several important points were discussed including diabetes as one of the comorbidities associated with Covid -19, the impact of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) on the economy and society, and the complications of diabetes.
Describing diabetes as “a public health crisis” the writer called for a campaign to “launch an assault on diabetes in Trinidad and Tobago” before things get worse. He also urged citizens to make “better food choices”.
Although the Ministry of Health has been preoccupied with the management of Covid-19, it is imperative that attention be given to some other areas.
Here are a few suggestions.
The Ministry of Health should use special days of health emphasis to engage in health promotion.
In the month of September the Ministry can identify with Global Week for Action on NCDs (September 6-12), Caribbean Wellness Day (September 11), and World Heart Day (September 29), while in November the Ministry can conduct an education campaign throughout the country for Diabetes Awareness Month.
In addition there are policy matters that require attention to support the call in the letter for the population to make “better food choices”. These include policies to:
+ reduce the sale of sugar -sweetened beverages in public health facilities
+ limit the advertising of unhealthy food items to children
+ introduce front of package warning labels on products with high levels of saturated fat, salt, and sugars.
Further, since diabetes is “a public health crisis”, the attack should not be restricted to the work of the Ministry of Health, the regional health authorities, and the Diabetes Association of Trinidad and Tobago. The current diabetes crisis should be everybody’s concern. Although some entities have conducted health education programmes and wellness fairs for many years, the time has come for more groups to get directly involved in health education.
This may be an ideal time for faith-based bodies, community groups, credit unions, alumni associations, trade unions and other organisations to be part of the attack on diabetes in Trinidad and Tobago.
World Diabetes Day (November 14) is an opportunity for the State, institutions, companies, and other organisations to heed the call of Mr Wright to launch an assault on diabetes in Trinidad and Tobago before the situation indeed gets worse.
Ian Green
Couva