Greater things are ahead for T&T

As we battle with the various challenges before us as nations, we can lose hope if our main focus is only on the problem.
So much is being thrown at us all at once, and this can cause anxiety in the life of many, including the leadership.
We are still dealing with Covid-19, with the pending problem of not as yet receiving the promised number of vaccines.
As we are all aware, there is a shortage where demand is more than supply, and the smaller countries are the ones that will feel it the most.
Trinidad and Tobago is all in the mix of waiting and wondering.
We also have the crime situation which is escalating, but fighting crime is a collective effort, not just for the Police Service.
Our economy is at a standstill. There is an urgent need to stimulate the economy with the view of creating jobs for those who want to work. Then there are the challenges of online learning, obtaining forex, the growing poverty level.
All in all, we are having what Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said— tough times.
Yet amid of all of this, it is important that we as a people do not throw in the towel and quit.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan