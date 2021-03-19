As we battle with the various challenges before us as nations, we can lose hope if our main focus is only on the problem.

So much is being thrown at us all at once, and this can cause anxiety in the life of many, including the leadership.

We are still dealing with Covid-19, with the pending problem of not as yet receiving the promised number of vaccines.

As we are all aware, there is a shortage where demand is more than supply, and the smaller countries are the ones that will feel it the most.

Trinidad and Tobago is all in the mix of waiting and wondering.

We also have the crime situation which is escalating, but fighting crime is a collective effort, not just for the Police Service.

Our economy is at a standstill. There is an urgent need to stimulate the economy with the view of creating jobs for those who want to work. Then there are the challenges of online learning, obtaining forex, the growing poverty level.

All in all, we are having what Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said— tough times.

Yet amid of all of this, it is important that we as a people do not throw in the towel and quit.

Arnold Gopeesingh

San Juan

In his eagerness to deliver tangible results, Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez has run ahead of himself in announcing plans to convert Ariapita Avenue into a pedestrian thoroughfare.

Where there may be merit in the plan one would have expected the mayor to recognise the need to consult with the multiple residents, businesses, the travelling public, public transport entities and the disabled, among others.

Greater things are ahead for T&T

With women in mind

Endometriosis Awareness Month

(March 1-31, 2021)

One of the reasons I like this heading is the word “awareness”. Awareness is the first of four phases which we must go through on our way to “behaviour change”.

Anyone who seeks counselling from a professional will know this. The four phases are (1) awareness; (2) insight; (3) knowledge and (4) behaviour change.

Fallout from our ‘big’ attitude

If you want to have a genuine conversation with the nation, go on public television and open up the phone lines.

That said, I wish to make an audacious observation about Dr Rowley’s “sheltered” conversation with the nation. What the prime minister didn’t say was, in fact, more relevant than what he did say.

In his conversation pertaining to the Covid-19 vaccine, Dr Rowley chose to defensively fan the flame of racism and politics. He tells us his Government wasn’t officially informed about the Indian government’s free roll-out initiative to Caribbean countries, and that he learned about it via grapevine talk from doctors and businessmen.

As we say in local parlance, when rain falling, dog, cat and fowl have to shelter under the same galvanise. And so, one can deduce the Prime minister has put greater stock in diplomacy than in stemming the pandemic.

I’ve been restraining myself from writing about cricket although I have been following our regional matches closely. There seems to be a gradual shift in the approach that makes me hope that something different is seeping in to the culture which has plagued the game for so long.

Last Sunday’s Express had an earthshaking picture on the front page with the headline “Pure Pain”.

Below the picture were the following words:

“SAME HURT: Randolph Bharatt, father of murder-kidnap victim Andrea Bharatt, embraces and comforts Pauline Lumfai, whose six-year-old son, Sean Luke, was murdered and left in a cane field in 2006. The parents were united in grief at the Candlelight Movement’s petition-signing event last Friday night at Barakah Grounds in Endeavour, Chaguanas.”