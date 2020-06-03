letter

I recently “attended” the funeral tribute service of a co-worker via ­YouTube and I must say to you if this is how bereft and unfulfilled I feel, I can only imagine the feeling of her family and all those people who have lost family members during this trying time of Covid-19.

Watching her family—husband, two daughters and her sister—and the priest, five solitary souls, at a service to commemorate the life of their loved one, was nothing short of heartbreaking.

All my co-workers were tuned in and we were WhatsApping each other, saying how difficult this was and how they were moved and sad, and yet so disconnected at the same time.

It’s like your mind is trying to reconcile with itself as to how exactly you are supposed to deal with this—confusion, disbelief, numbness, profound sadness, or a combination of all.

I think the most disconcerting thing about the event was how deprived one felt about the inability to grieve together, in proximity, to commiserate with the family and with others physically.

In touch there is solace that transcends the spoken word.

A squeeze of the hand, a touch on the shoulder, a kiss on the cheek, a pat on the back, a hug.

All simple gestures, but ones that speak volumes that could not be conveyed by all the information in a full set of encyclopedias.

I think that is the hardest part to reconcile with this event.

After the service, someone asked me what it was like, and the only way I could describe it other than extremely sad and moving was surreal, clinical and “antiseptic”.

My heart goes out to all of those families and friends who have to endure this experience during these trying times. My sympathy and deepest condolences go out to all who are mourning.

I get it. I really do.

Cherish the moments you have when you have them. There is no substitute.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

The underlying system

The underlying system

Like citizens all over the world, I am following current events in the United States. I am sickened that persons there can take a black life without a second thought or one iota of internal moral restraint.

Pandemic power

Pandemic power

One might understand the Prime Minister’s antagonism towards the Opposition Leader but he should know that the fact that she has asked a question does not make the question invalid.

Energy Disaster

Energy Disaster

Leading Cabinet figures claim abundant expertise on energy issues.

It is ironic they have made such a mess in both the oil and gas sectors.

Their original sin was closing down the Petrotrin refinery, despite the advice of experts Solomon and Associates and McKinsey and also the then-chairman and his board.

The issues that matter most

The issues that matter most

America was set to implode sometime soon when four police officers, going about a patrol in Minneapolis, did what many of their colleagues routinely do—subdue a black suspect with excessive force and recklessness, and quite possibly oozing rabid racism.

Democracy on trial

Democracy on trial

ADHERENCE to democracy, including free and fair elections, has been on trial in the Caribbean Community (Caricom) region over the past three months in Guyana and Suriname.

The Lie…

The Lie…

“To be ignorant of what occurred before you were born is to remain always a child. For what is the worth of human life, unless it is woven into the life of our ancestors by the records of history.”