Gary Griffith

Commissioner of Police Designate Gary Griffith

I wholeheartedly support Gary Griffith for another term as Commissioner of Police.

When he was appointed I said then that the Police Service needed an operational leader. By that I mean the one who, whilst engaging in the process of reorganisation and transformation, would also be able to lead his team on the ground with tactics and strategies to defeat the criminal elements.

While he has not been able to wipe out crime, he has demonstrated a rare courage in leading his team on the field. Looking on from the outside it is clear to me that he is strategic and practical in his approach to fighting crime.

He faced two major issues when he assumed office. Firstly, he had to give hope to a population that was under lock and key (not that they are not now under lock and key because of home invasions) due to the upsurge in criminal activities.

Secondly, he had to wean out criminal elements in the Police Service itself while setting in motion a train of events to inspire the Service to reach for a higher level of performance and excellence.

The balancing of both of these could not have been easy.

However, I do believe CoP Griffith has done well with the resources he has had, both human and financial.

The Police Service in my humble view was a demotivated and demoralised institution when he took over. However, that aspect of the transformation is not going to take place over a three-year period.

I do believe however that he has made a great start. He needs another term to concentrate on this aspect of his job.

A change of CoP now will mean an incoming commissioner will take at least two years to settle in, thus pushing back the gains Mr Griffith has made this far.

Gary Griffith is not your run-of-the-mill Police Commissioner. He is egocentric, loves the attention of the media, enjoys power and being in authority. At the same time he can be humble and compassionate.

If I had but one criticism of his style it would be the fear he has created in people wanting to demonstrate and through such demonstrations express their frustrations about the state of the country or their local issues.

He must at a personal level recognise that his actions must not undermine the rights of citizens to peacefully demonstrate, especially in a country where politicians arrogantly dismiss the concerns of citizens with impunity and recklessness.

That aside, he has in my personal view done very well and if I was still a parliamentarian he would have my vote.

This country needs a strong, courageous commissioner with a sense of equanimity at this time in our country’s development. Mr Griffith fits the bill.

Surujrattan Rambachan

Former MP and Minister

