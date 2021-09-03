Griffith giving citizens a fighting chance

As the former president of the Arima Business Association (June 2017 to June 2021), kindly permit me the opportunity communicate my support for the Commissioner of Police (Ag) Captain Gary Griffith and his efforts to help Trinidad and Tobago.
In 2017, Arima was under siege by criminal elements. The economy within Arima was on a decline for several years due to the increasing criminal activities within the borough of Arima and its environs. Many businesses closed early, citizens were under a self-imposed curfew; not only in Arima, but throughout Trinidad.
The Arima Business Association (ABA), under my stewardship, took a stand to help our members and our community. On numerous occasions the ABA assisted the Arima Police Station with vehicle repairs, raised awareness of security in Arima and brought to the forefront the plight of Firearm User’s Licences (FUL) applicants.
In the face of criticism, we championed the cause for FUL applicants to receive a response from the office of the then-Commissioner of Police with the intention to seek legal redress for non-response of applications; a cause for which citizens throughout Trinidad and Tobago have since benefited.
The overwhelming response the ABA received in October 2017 at our first security symposium, our May 2018 FUL meeting and our January 2019 town hall meeting, where a newly appointed Commissioner of Police, Captain Gary Griffith, agreed to be a guest speaker, were evidence that our citizens and small business owners were desirous of protecting themselves from the criminal elements that appeared to have outnumbered law-abiding citizens.
The crime statistics in Trinidad and Tobago today are still high despite having a curfew and state of emergency in effect to curb the spread of Covid-19.
The Northern Division still has the highest crime statistics; and I have no doubt that Arima is still ranked within the top three areas in the Northern Division, given the jurisdiction overseen by the Arima Police Station.
However, there was an immediate decline in 2019 when Commissioner Griffith would have served a full year in office after being appointed in July 2018, with notable decreases in crimes for 2020 and 2021.
Just as I have publicly thrown my support behind the Commissioner when he availed himself to meet with the business community at ABA’s town hall meeting in January 2019, I continue throw my support behind his efforts to help citizens of Trinidad and Tobago.
To the best of my knowledge, this is the first Commissioner of Police who has made himself accessible to the public, who is not afraid of criticism, and who is not afraid to fight criminal elements.
This is the only Commissioner who has made himself available to meet publicly with members of the Arima business community and its residents, and has responded to participants at these meetings.
I am seeing the progress that the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is making, and the efforts to digitise and streamline the service to be easily accessed by the public.
Derived from the ABA town hall meeting with the Commissioner in January 2019, the Commissioner facilitated our request to assist ABA’s members in obtaining responses to their FUL applications; members consisted of small business owners, mom-and-pop businesses, farmers, landlords, bar owners, servicemen/women, etc, within Arima and its environs.
Subsequently, numerous requests for meetings and feedback into members’ applications from the Commissioner were also accommodated. I am confident this was the Commissioner’s approach with other business associations, in responding to requests.
There is a procedure to follow when applying for an FUL, and another for appealing a negative response for an FUL. This highly vetted process has been implemented to safeguard citizens from ad hoc issuance of firearms to persons who are incapable of responsibly handling and owning one.
While it is disappointing that two servicemen may have experienced a negligent discharge, and unfortunate that an FUL holder experienced a similar fate, how many legally issued firearms were involved in criminal activity? Now, how many legal firearms were used to foil a criminal act?
Again, this highly vetted process to apply for an FUL is followed by another process to register the firearm with the Police Service and undergo ballistic testing to enable any discharge from the firearm to be traced.
Although I no longer represent any business association, I remain a citizen of this country whose life and livelihood are affected by crime.
I believe greater emphasis should be given to crime prevention initiatives, enforcing mandatory training for FUL holders, equipping TTPS members with tools needed to do their jobs efficiently, increasing the crime detection rate, demanding accountability within the TTPS and the justice system rather than focusing on how many firearms an FUL holder should be legally permitted to have in his/her possession; especially given the quantity and calibre of illegal firearms being brandished by criminals.
I sincerely hope Captain Gary Griffith’s contract is renewed so that continuity would be maintained in revitalising the TTPS, addressing criminality and responding to more than 5,000 FUL applications in his next term.
Giving a vetted citizen a fighting chance to defend himself/herself, their family and their property is not irresponsible, but a reasonable response from a Commissioner who is aptly qualified to give a response.
Reval Chattergoon
immediate past president
Arima Business Association