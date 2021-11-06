I hold no brief for Gary Griffith. In fact, like the PM, I too have lost confidence in him. But the facts speak for themselves.

While Griffith was at the helm, the murder rate this year was less than last year, date to date, by a good 50 or more. Since he is no longer there, murders have escalated. The figure this year has now surpassed last year’s.

This must have something to do with the man we call GG. It is useless to quote that the figure in 2019 was more than this year.

Len Ragoobir

Charlieville

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Shaming the nation

Shaming the nation

Whenever a contrast has arisen between Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Barbadian PM Mia Mottley, Rowley has fallen woefully short and, sadly, humiliated Trinidad and Tobago.

There were two occasions last year. During the pandemic, 33 retired nationals missed the deadline to return home by a few hours and were stranded in Barbados. Bridgetown reached out to Port of Spain to urge that we take our citizens, but our Government refused.

The COP charade

An 85-car motorcade for President Biden at the G20 in Rome, 400 private jets parked up at COP26, dozens of limousines and five-star banquets, 25,000 delegates (you read that right) emitting hot air, lectures from the Royal Family who have flown 545,161 miles in the last five years, enough to get to the Moon and back, and then around the Earth’s equator three times.

Playing smart…

Playing smart…

Why boasteth thyself/ Oh, evil men/ Playing smart/ And not being clever?/ I said, you’re working iniquity/ To achieve vanity (if a-so aso)/ But the goodness of Jah, Jah/ I-dureth for-I-ever.”

The guys with the umbrellas

The guys with the umbrellas

In 1930, The International Digest had this quote, “A banker, it has been said jestingly, is a man who lends you an umbrella when the weather is good and takes it back when it rains. It would be more correct to say that the banker, at the beginning of a storm which might turn the umbrella inside out, demands that you do not open it but stay indoors.”

What are the latest requirements to enter the US?

As the holiday season draws closer, US Embassy, Port of Spain, strongly encourages potential travellers to be aware of updated travel guidelines so visitors to the United States can be reunited with family and friends.

Urgent roadworks needed

I’d like to highlight a very frightening and dangerous situation at 1¼-mile mark, Blanchisseuse Road, Arima.

The roadway is on the extreme verge of collapsing about 40 feet into the river and watercourse below. The terrifying fact is that it will take with it the vehicle and the unfortunate driver and occupants that trigger the breakdown.