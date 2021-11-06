I hold no brief for Gary Griffith. In fact, like the PM, I too have lost confidence in him. But the facts speak for themselves.
While Griffith was at the helm, the murder rate this year was less than last year, date to date, by a good 50 or more. Since he is no longer there, murders have escalated. The figure this year has now surpassed last year’s.
This must have something to do with the man we call GG. It is useless to quote that the figure in 2019 was more than this year.
Len Ragoobir
Charlieville