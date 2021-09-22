It matters not to me who is appointed Police Commissioner. Our institutions are ensnared in an archaic and ineffective Constitution that retards efficiency.
I wish, however, to play devil’s advocate for the heck of it. Wasn’t Gary Griffith appointed under the same convoluted system that he’s now challenging? As far as I can recall, following the isometric evaluation, he didn’t end up first, second or third. It was the same “immoral” veto power of the Prime Minister that thrust him to office.
There is an old saying for this: the same whip that beats white dog does beat black dog too.
Griffith, as far as I’m concerned, ought to have been in the advertising business. He possesses the power of persuasion, to the point of: if you can’t get your way, mash it up! His tenure in office has found him at odds with our respected democratic institutions—the conventional media, Law Association, Police Complaints Authority... What does that say about the man?
Every official in this country, public and private sector alike, is “constitutionally” sent on leave to facilitate investigations of misconduct. The police commissioner is responsible for granting firearm licences. Serious allegations of bribery and corruption in the process were made. Halfway into his leave, and while the investigation is still ongoing he insists he return to work. Why?
Then, according to media reports, he contacts the security minister... blah, blah, blah. The minister refuses his request to “shorten” his leave. He launches an attack in the media that the minister has no jurisdiction in matters concerning the police commissioner, and only the Police Service Commission... The story proceeds to the point where the PolSC agreed with the position of the minister and they are now before the courts and, according to Ramesh Maharaj, the Privy Council was placed on alert.
But seriously, Trinidad and Tobago. How can a man who has burnt all his bridges—the PolSC, security minister, top police officials, etc—be expected to effectively function in his “old” position? To be effective in any managerial position, there must be a perception of constitutionality and morality.
Please don’t send the police to pay me a visit. I’m a poor host. As far as I’m concerned, Griffith is the best man for the job. He can do no wrong. So, please don’t waste taxpayers’ monies on yet another expensive legal battle. Use the money to fix landslides and patch potholes.
RP Joseph
San Fernando