Guaido seeking to impose views on T&T

I wish to respectfully disagree with the eminent Ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda, Sir Ronald Sanders, on a statement appearing in his article in the Express on Saturday.
In the article he referred to Juan Guaido’s selection as “Interim President” of Venezuela. In fact, Guaido appointed himself “Interim President “ with the active connivance of the United States and its special envoy to Venezuela and Iran. One understands that as a consummate diplomat Sir Ronald has to be discreet in his language.
The only selection that occurred was by Leopoldo Lopez, another failed politician who tried his utmost to challenge Hugo Chavez, and subsequently Nicolas Maduro, and consistently could not succeed. It was in recognition of his repeated failures that he chose a political neophyte whom no one knew, and few supported, and was able to influence the US to use as a frontman, to try to advance the far-right agenda. Unfortunately, Guaido himself began to believe the fantasy.
In addressing the OAS Permanent Council, Guaido’s puppet sought to impose his views on the government of Trinidad and Tobago by “demanding that T&T allow access to its territory...”. This is consistent with the approach that they are seeking to have the US foist upon Venezuela as it is the only chance they have of getting their slavering jaws on Venezuela’s vast oil wealth. The arrogance of this character is beyond belief.
To say that Guaido has no legitimacy is to understate the case.
In fact, the bona fides of the US envoy himself are questionable, as he has in the past been convicted of misrepresentation to the US Senate and it is only a pardon by George Bush that allows him to continue his nefarious activities.
The actions of the OAS Secretary General are even more duplicitous and there can be no doubt that most OAS member states should be happy to see him go in disgrace.
With the departure of Donald Trump and, one hopes, a reduction of the influence of the extreme right, there should be some mitigation of the unyielding pressure brought to bear on the unfortunate people of Venezuela, who have been the victims of unremitting US sanctions, along with Iran and a few other suffering countries.
The incoming US president, Joe Biden, has signalled his desire to take a more pragmatic approach to relations with sovereign nations. He has, however, already made the misstep of starting out by calling for free and fair elections in Venezuela, implying that a boycott of the elections by a group which has no legitimacy renders it “not free and fair”. That does not appear to be a change in American dealings with Venezuela.
As an independent country, Venezuela must seek relations with other countries on the basis of equality without conditions. Anything else would be to return the relationship to what it had been before and would not form the basis for an equal partnership.
President Biden should do no less.
Karan Mahabirsingh
via e-mail