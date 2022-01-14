No one is perfect. And neither is Gary Griffith. The former commissioner of police did very well in his three years at the helm. Any mistakes perceived to have been made were corrected.
The officers liked him, the public enjoyed his antics, and social media recorded every word.
But in my humble view, Gary Griffith is seemingly attempting to guilt-trip the new Police Service Commission (PolSC).
He was beloved by the public and popular in the past—so what? What has his past beauty in the post as CoP got to do with today? And, importantly, why would the Government block him from reapplying?
Every applicant to the position should be considered on personal merit; not on the assumption they will be compared as being either better than or worse than Gary Griffith.
The People’s National Movement, as a government, has been known to select persons of excellence to serve in important, relevant positions, for the good of the country. Case in point is Anthony Smart, a former National Alliance for Reconstruction attorney general, who is now chairman at First Citizens.
The inference of alleged Government interference in the selection of a new Commissioner of Police is uncalled for.
This is Trinidad and Tobago, a small Third World democracy. Any number can play. If you are going to get something, political or otherwise, you will get it. It is not like choosing something on Amazon and having it delivered to your door.
The operative word for consideration is “perception”. I mean no offence and plain talk is not bad manners in T&T.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin