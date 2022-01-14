No one is perfect. And neither is Gary Griffith. The former commissioner of police did very well in his three years at the helm. Any mistakes perceived to have been made were corrected.

The officers liked him, the public enjoyed his antics, and social media recorded every word.

But in my humble view, Gary Griffith is seemingly attempting to guilt-trip the new Police Service Commission (PolSC).

He was beloved by the public and popular in the past—so what? What has his past beauty in the post as CoP got to do with today? And, importantly, why would the Government block him from reapplying?

Every applicant to the position should be considered on personal merit; not on the assumption they will be compared as being either better than or worse than Gary Griffith.

The People’s National Movement, as a government, has been known to select persons of excellence to serve in important, relevant positions, for the good of the country. Case in point is Anthony Smart, a former National Alliance for Reconstruction attorney general, who is now chairman at First Citizens.

The inference of alleged Government interference in the selection of a new Commissioner of Police is uncalled for.

This is Trinidad and Tobago, a small Third World democracy. Any number can play. If you are going to get something, political or otherwise, you will get it. It is not like choosing something on Amazon and having it delivered to your door.

The operative word for consideration is “perception”. I mean no offence and plain talk is not bad manners in T&T.

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Squib games

Squib games

FOR a couple of decades now, citizens (who have rights) have complained about the abusive use of fireworks and other noise-making devices. These have become especially prevalent around festive seasons, and it is not a far stretch to say that we canter from one to the other all year round. This bombardment is not simply a nuisance. It is far more insidious and destructive, as we have repeatedly seen: remember when Sally-Ann Cuffie’s hands were badly damaged and she lost her thumb trying to remove a scratch bomb which fell into the car near her grandchildren in 2016?

Time to give Procurement Regulator green light

Time to give Procurement Regulator green light

Between being watered down and delayed, the country’s much touted effort to rein in corruption through procurement legislation has been reduced to a damp squib.

It is going on seven years since the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act was passed in Parliament.

Allowing open-air cremations for Covid victims a welcome decision

The Government’s decision to reopen cremation sites to cremate Covid-19 victims is a welcome decision.

The Hindu and other communities that prefer open-air pyres as the preferred means of disposal of our deceased can now breathe a collective sigh of relief.

On behalf of those affected, I take this opportunity to thank the Government for listening to the voice of the people.

Even with oil, the poor will be with us

IT was not so long ago that any conversation surrounding the oil industry was one that was cloaked in hope. For the majority, however, this hope would quickly transform into fear and apathy as evidence of the resource curse began to take centre stage.

Mia’s political overreach

Mia’s political overreach

THE CALLING OF the early poll by the Prime Minister of Barbados, along with her July 2020 Cabinet reshuffle, and her orchestrated by-election in St George in November 2020, betray her tendency to take big actions for small reasons.

Overhaul T&T’s health system

Since December 16 last year, I posted the following on Facebook: “Under this harden administration, without apology, the Health Administration has crashed. We the people have to intervene...”

At this time Trinidad and Tobago is going through the throes of the Covid-19 pandemic while we are faced with the consequences of the worst state of unhealthiness we have had for a long time.