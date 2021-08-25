Who or what defines the truth? It is most unfortunate that no legal entity has yet proffered an input or view into the laws regarding carrying, approval or purchase of firearms despite the public spats between the ex-commissioner and the acting commissioner of police.
While there are differing views on the value or degree of research done by investigative journalists, the fact remains that information is provided to the public, and an element of fact-finding is required to determine the veracity of the comments made by the previous and current holders of the commissioner’s office in order to avoid the finger-pointing that now exists.
The media have brought to the fore a very important issue regarding guns and it must be pursued more vigorously, especially in light of crime violence and the seeming proliferation of guns and ammunition in Trinidad and Tobago.
What is the nexus between the alleged 50 or so arms dealers requiring approvals and the spate of crime in Trinidad and Tobago? Stating that no gun has yet been traced to a gun crime is curious at best. Why the need for so many potential arms dealers? Why is there a need for more than two guns by some? How many people are involved in sport shooting?
Common sense, it seems, suggests the majority of guns and ammunition approved should be for the individual’s protection. Is it any wonder that there are so many alleged thousands of illegal firearms circulating in the country?
A non-governmental organisation was recently formed with the express purpose of acquiring information relative to the misdemeanours and misconduct of police officers.
Why? What is the role of the Police Complaints Authority? Is this information not relevant to the Director of Public Prosecutions? Why are the entities charged with managing crime seemingly turning a blind eye to crime?
What is the role of the Ministry of National Security? Where is the management, if not leadership, of these entities? Is it any wonder that crime remains unabated despite the suspect statistics provided by the Police Service?
Is the acting Commissioner of Police seeking to deflect attention from his seeming inability to champion previously mentioned initiatives such as better police stations, proper working vehicles, functioning security cameras, use of technology, greater police visibility, identifying rogue cops and psychometric evaluation of his officers by his public utterances on firearms?
Leaders do not publicly berate previous office holders for wrong or seemingly inappropriate actions, but are diplomatic in their public utterances to display maturity and gain the trust of the listener.
“What gets measured gets done” is an old cliché that provides an element of motivation to perform.
The Police Service Commission, an independent body established by Trinidad and Tobago’s Constitution, needs to refer to the item, which states “monitor the efficiency and effectiveness of the discharge of their [the commissioner’s and his deputy’s] functions” because it has unfortunately remained very silent on what is transpiring in the public domain and must “raise its hand”.
If it is doing so “behind closed doors”, it is incumbent upon it to inform the public that it will be addressed in determining the holder of the commissioner’s office.
Additionally, the public must be informed of some of the key performance indicators that are being used to determine the commissioner of police. Short of this will propagate the public’s perception of political interference and choosing an incompetent commissioner.
The Police Service Commission has a very pivotal role to play, given the myriad of seemingly perennial issues, in managing crime through the office of police commissioner, and must not engage in rubber-stamping decisions but fulfil its role and exercise its powers under the Constitution, otherwise public sparring and the spate of crime will continue.