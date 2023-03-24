Guns and the failing PNM

On Friday, September 30, 2022, the Mexican government lost its case against ten US gun manufacturers for being part of the smuggling of illegal guns across the Mexican border; they were seeking US$10 billion in damages.
In dismissing the case, the federal court in Boston ruled that federal law strictly prevents lawsuits against gun manufacturers when guns are used for their “intended purpose”. But since guns were used to commit crimes, that argument does not apply.
The Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA) prevents firearms manufacturers and dealers from being held liable when crimes have been committed with their products (Wikipedia). “Mexico is seeking to hold defendants liable for practices that occurred within the United States and only resulted in harm in Mexico, this case thus represents a valid domestic application of the PLCAA, and the presumption against extraterritoriality does not apply.”
Despite the headwind of the PLCAA that caused the failure of Mexico’s case, the T&T Government has joined the appeal of the Mexican government. Is that to detract from their failure to prevent crimes at home?
The shocking news is that the US, or, for that matter, no sovereign nation can be held liable for the failure of foreign governments to control extraterritorial crime. Mexico and T&T governments, two woe-begotten countries mired in murders they are helpless to contain, are looking to point their blood-stained fingers at wealthy corporations outside their borders.
Gun smuggling is a growing industry in Trinidad. Blaming the US or Austria, where the top-selling handgun, the Glock, was designed and primarily manufactured, is not the answer to our crime problem. But, apart from the US, three major gun manufacturers are Russia, France and China.
Moreover, strictly relying on God or any deity to solve murders, home invasions and robberies is not the solution. Furthermore, we cannot ask the police alone to end crime. Their job is to respond and protect the public from criminal elements, and now, because of our porous borders, the criminals have ready access to firepower as never before.
Therefore, all arms of the social order must be involved, beginning with the office of the Prime Minister, Ministry of Finance, education, Caricom and foreign affairs, community development, and energy. It is everyone’s job to join in this fight for survival.
Therefore, the Government should stop clutching at straws by looking to scapegoat the US; instead, they need to devise a comprehensive action plan with all arms of the relevant institutions—police, military, Judiciary, and even religions—involved and go all out to protect innocents who become collateral damage in gang operations that are daily exacerbated by the free flow of arms across the land.
All lives, from the poorest to the wealthy, are precious and must be protected at all costs. Anything less is an abrogation of the primary purpose of Government.
If this Government, after seven years, cannot get the job done, then they should do the honourable thing—step aside and let the people choose a successor.
Our beleaguered nation cannot wait for the 2025 general election when countless others would have needlessly died. We need to end the carnage now.
Apart from the failed People’s National Movement (PNM) Government, the United National Congress (UNC) fell during its time in government.
Now that they are the Opposition, a viable part of governance, they cannot stand in the shadows and throw barbs at the PNM at every opportunity, hoping they will fail so that they can boast, “I told you so.”
If, however, they had implemented institutional and constitutional reforms when they held the reins of power, they could have claimed the high ground of morality and integrity, and still be the party in power. But they did not, so they are not.
If, at the next general election, either the PNM or the UNC wins, I will be the first to admit that we are an existentially failed state and will remain so in perpetuity.
I will then hang my head in shame at what this once great nation, with so many resources and potential, has become.
Rex Chookolingo