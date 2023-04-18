Guns’ easy entry into the country

The issue of blaming the United States for allowing guns to be exported illegally to Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean, by extension, is only a red herring in the whole scheme of things.
While many of the high-end guns are sourced in the US, the reality is that a large number of guns originate in South America and are simply “thrown in” as part of the drug deals by the South American drug suppliers.
It is no expense to a drug supplier to send a few firearms with their shipment of drugs.
I would hope that the authorities are aware of this obvious fact and realise if contraband continues to be able to enter our borders, then firearms will as well.
J Deering
Maraval