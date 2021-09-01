Guns or peace?

I have really been disturbed by two articles in the Express, entitled “The race for arms” (August 29) and “Link between race and gun ownership” (August 30)—the former which speaks of the spiralling applications for firearms licences allegedly by the elite, and I suspect the upper middle class as well. That these articles appeared a few days before Independence is very telling.
Our Constitution does not give us the right to bear arms, according to senior counsel Sophia Chote, but the acting Commissioner of Police is quoted as saying people have a legal right to own a firearm.
Certainly, citizens have the right to defend themselves, family and property in the face of grave danger. As citizens, we need to enter more deeply into the distress and sorrow of families who have been victims of crime before we condemn this rush for arms.
We also have to admit the State has done a pretty bad job over the years in protecting citizens and bringing criminals to justice.
Maybe the offenders are just too many for the police to contain, and they have the latest types of weapons which, it is said, not even the police have. Bottom line: people do not feel safe, and they are gearing up to protect themselves.
A big factor in this distasteful gun pie is the floundering economy. We are dealing with depression economics and not recession economics, as declared by Dr Roger Hosein.
The pandemic made things worse and many of our eminent economists are talking about “dark days” and “catastrophic future”.
It seems that the elite are preparing for an ominous future, as they foresee looting, house break-ins and other forms of violence by the “cockroaches” of society.
Three things disturb me greatly about this scenario. The accumulation of arms calls to mind a plantation system where the masters are protected, but the slaves are not. This kind of class conflict is a bad omen for society. Not to mention the target of all this firearms accumulation is the young, urban African male. Again, the toxic mix of race and class.
Secondly, accumulation of arms and ammunition goes against the pro-life ethic we are pushing at this time. The vaccination drive is a pro-life ethic. We are, therefore, coming across as pro-life for the pandemic, but anti-life in the face of violent crime.
The late Cardinal Bernardin of Chicago spoke of a “consistent ethic of life”. Christians in particular ought to adopt a consistent life ethic. The elite, therefore, are not following a consistent ethic of life policy in the face of fear. I really believe violence spawns more violence.
As Prof Dowd-Arrow notes (second article mentioned above): “There is very little evidence to support the idea that firearms improve the personal well-being of their owners.”
Crucially, we need to address the circumstances that give rise to the ugly word “cockroaches” and prevent such from emerging, particularly through education, hard work, thrift, aid for families in distress and on-the-ground community involvement. The alternative to this is open warfare.
The first reading at Mass for August 31 (Independence Day) reminded us: “For all of you are children of the light and children of the day. We are not of the night or of darkness”. Light—opting for life not death—is a choice we must make for all of life.
Also, the gospel of August 31 mentioned that the demon comes out of the man at Jesus’ command without harming him. We must try our best to heal our society without resorting to violent means.
Pope Paul VI said in his watershed document, “Populorum Progressio”: “Development is the new name for peace.”
It augurs much better for a healthy nationalism for us to strive for integral human development so that all of society will thrive and heal.