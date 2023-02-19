Guyana govt made right decision

I congratulate the government of Guyana for refusing Trinidad and Tobago’s offer to refine their oil at the near-devastated refinery in Pointe-a-Pierre.
It demonstrates that the Guyana government is doing the right thing while it has the money in making its nation stand on its own, so they don’t have to depend on anyone for anything. Indeed, the last thing you want is to depend on the PNM Government.
You may end up stranded like the many Carnival interest groups, which, one week before Carnival 2023, have not received one cent as Carnival’s umbrella body, the NCC, has not received its subvention.
It should also be seen as the stinging slap it is that Guyana does not want Trinidad and Tobago in its business, and I have no problem with that.
It is clear they recognise the covert attempt to hustle them for money, given that the national refinery is up for sale, more like disposed of because of its inefficiency. Its woes crystallised with the failure of the Malcolm Jones initiative on the gas-to-liquids fiasco, made worse by the retrenchment of all the workers, as well as the worst industrial accident in the Caribbean under any wretched government.
Such an incident will have damning consequences for any refinery. Every one knows the refinery was in jeopardy unless the T&T Government rescheduled the billion-dollar loans, so unless it’s sold, they have a heavily laden, debt-ridden mule to work with. Hence Guyana’s note to self—“hell no: you ain’t getting Guyana money to pay for all that bobol”.
The Government has made an irreparable mess of the energy industry, and this should be their red flag that we are most unattractive to foreign investors.
Just imagine, our oil and gas production continues to decline to shameful levels, but we begging Guyana to send us their oil for the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery, or what’s left of it. They damn right to shut the door in our faces.
Guyana is smart: they are no longer pound foolish like Trinidad and Tobago, chasing a fable in the Dragon Gas of Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro, thinking they have hit gold, when they will be digging for decades to come, in negotiations.
They see an opportunist coming from a mile and this time, they’re determined to keep their US dollars in Guyana. I applaud them for the national fortitude to provide jobs for their people, to keep their foreign exchange, to look after their nationals and not lock them out for years.
Indeed, this Government can conga line all it wants, they can send Stuart Young to meet how many sanctioned VIPs, the word has gone out that Trinidad and Tobago should be avoided at all costs.
Linda Capildeo
St James