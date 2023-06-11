Guyana on the verge of significant change

Today’s local government election in Guyana will be shaping the future of its political landscape and its national developmental path.
It is expected to be a calm election, with free and fair results declared soon thereafter—something this country has not experienced in the main in the past decades.
It is widely expected that the PPP/C governing party will sweep the polls and the opposition PNC/APNU will be decimated in the majority of the country.
Georgetown, Linden and New Amsterdam are the only municipalities where the results will be most interesting to watch.
The PPP/C will make inroads here, as many opposition PNC/APNU councillors have defected to the PPP/C. But this change will be driven principally because of visible PPP physical transformation occurring, its policies to support growth and development not only in the energy sphere, but in food and agriculture, industry, etc.
This in addition to its people agenda, particularly to support and advance the cause of the ordinary working people, especially in education and skills training, health, housing, roads, utilities, etc.
These are and always have been the strength of the party of the late Cheddi Jagan—a leader from and of the people.
Now there are resources from oil/gas in particular to back this people development as never before.
The current leadership of the PPP/C, led by President Dr Irfaan Ali and Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, is viewed by the majority of Guyana’s people as very committed to this comprehensive, transformational agenda for a sustainable Guyana. The election results will confirm this.
Then opposition election riggers are in check this time and cannot do what they have done repeatedly in Guyana to steal the elections as they attempted to do, and which the world witnessed in shock and dismay the last time elections were held in 2020.
The opposition forces are divided this time and wanting of dynamic leadership, and this does not help their cause.
Georgetown, once known as the Garden City of the Caribbean, is a far cry from this today, despite the rapid private sector development occurring there and the President’s efforts at beautification of the city in particular. The City Council has been led and controlled by the opposition PNC forever.
The decay there in managing the city’s affairs, one occurring for decades under the PNC, may shift more voters to the PPP/C. Today’s election results will confirm this.
So, Guyana is on the horizon of significant political change among all the other progressive things happening in this country.
The election will most likely be the beginning of this charge for “One Guyana” as driven by the President, and hopefully the country can put its tragic and divisive past behind.
The local government election results will guide us on the path this country is likely to take.
Prof Clement Sankat
Guyana