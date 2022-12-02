Hail La Romaine Lions!

The year 1956 gave birth to what is quite possibly the most dynamic educational institution in Trinidad and Tobago.
An educational institution that catered not to the rich or well-to-do in society, but one which caters for the poor, the working-class children who were unable to attend a town school or who didn’t pass Common Entrance. Sports—in particular, football—was the unifying element; it brought pupils together as well as the community.
Though there was a degree of contention in the building of this institute, Dom Basil Matthews, the founder and visionary, used sports as the cornerstone of academic achievement. This impetus was so successful that St Benedict’s College became the institute of choice for many, and the envy of those wanting to be part of this fraternity.
Being a “football school”, St Benedict’s College’s rise was unprecedented. It gave birth to some of the biggest names in Trinidad and Tobago’s football history, and created harmony among diverse cultures in La Romaine and its environs. St Benedict’s College was indeed the pride of La Romaine, and a champion for the poor.
Through the evolution of secondary school football, St Benedict’s College’s rise in the football arena was seemingly coming to an end. Over a decade, Dom Basil boys suffered defeat by the hands of rivals and, at one point, the smell of relegation permeated the air. The support from La Romaine started to diminish and pupils were reluctant to attend matches.
In 2014, hopes rose again when St Benedict’s College won the south zone and eventually made it to the National Intercol Finals. Nonetheless, the road to victory was rocky, and when all seemed to be done and over, the commitment of the principal, administration, members of staff, coach, stakeholders, well-wishers, old boys, pupils and many others continued to hold steadfast to the hope that St Benedict’s will be on top once again.
Adding to footballing woes, Covid-19 brought a two-year break to secondary school football. At one point, thoughts of despair prevailed while supporters wondered if St Benedict’s have a team or are they in training. Will they be successful when football starts back?
In 2022, like the rise of the phoenix, the La Romaine Lions roared into action. Their skills, temperament, demeanour, conduct and performance were unparalleled by any other school. Dom Basil Boys were back in true St Benedict’s fashion, playing with passion and gusto.
Around the stadium, people spoke of its proud history. Supporters waved flags with pride, and those on either side were captivated by the mere brilliance on the field of play.
St Benedict’s College has indeed brought back its glory days. Not only has this current team rekindled the flame of passion and pride the college once had, it brought back memories of its proud history, a legacy in which we can all stand tall and be proud. St Benedict’s College has definitely won the hearts and minds of its supporters.
Motivated by its pulsating history, there is a sense of victory in every match and, in many cases, the teams were demolished with scores any cricketer would be proud of.
Kudos must be given to the dedication and commitment of players, their coaches, the principal, the staff of St Benedict’s College, pupils, all well-wishers, stakeholders and the members of the community who have impacted the many achievements and developments in football.
It is a fair assumption that the La Romaine Lions are in the right hands for continuous victory.
Nihil Omino Christo
Shivan Ramraj
San Fernando