Hail T&T’s rich diversity

Trinidad and Tobago’s secularism is not fully rooted or appreciated in the minds and consciences of the national populace. Put politics aside, we now focus on the religious diversity and multiculturalism of our 1.4 million human species.
Tomorrow, the nation state of T&T will celebrate the Spiritual Baptists’ day of freedom. And despite several requests having been made over the several decades in the days of colonial rule, and several decades after Independence, the Basdeo Panday administration saw it fitting to declare March 30 annually as the Spiritual Baptists’ Liberation Day. Now it is celebrated with great fanfare throughout the length and breadth of this nation.
The Baptists were one of the founding fathers of our nation, and, whilst they were not aware, probably fully, they injected themselves in the march for Independence for our country. Yet no special significance is being paid to them. Every year, as March 30 heralds itself, we hear Government pronouncements of some sort of gifts or plans.
But as the day diminishes into thin air, all plans and programmes are stacked on the shelves only to be renewed or fitted for the next year.
Our diversity knows no boundaries. This week the Christian community observes Palm Sunday, Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter. Then from April 12, Hindus begin a nine-day observance of Nau Raatri in honour of the Mother Durga, Mother Lakshmi and Mother Sarsawati. Hindus cherish this period as they pay obeisance to these pivotal Hindu goddesses.
And in the midst of this religious period, Hindus also celebrated Holi or Phagwa.
The total ramifications or meanings of these religious observances are well documented and practised.
Each of these observances ushers to its devotees or followers systematic messages and thoughts aimed at taking the human being to a higher level of spirituality. This nation must not scorn any of these observances, for each of them is here to lead us to become a people stained with serious or deep human values to enrich our purpose on planet Earth.
With Covid-19 hovering in the airways, and yet no definitive measure to nip in the bud, the people of this country, as indeed, the rest of the world society, now have this insurmountable task to begin a new trek to save ourselves from any catastrophe that could probably wipe out mankind from this planet. The time is now. Not tomorrow, as there may not be a tomorrow.
According to religious leaders, thinkers and philosophers, doomsday is now within our fold. We have seen evidence of this from all quarters of the world—climate change, weather changes, diseases like Covid-19, and disunity at all levels of world governance. The United Nations, which was mankind’s hope at one time, has now become obsolete.
Probably, a new statement on culture and religion would make a difference as politics is now thrown in the waste baskets of history. We have not learnt the lessons of history over the many, many millennia. Let us give ourselves a second try in order to sustain life on this planet.
Paras Ramoutar
Caparo