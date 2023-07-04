‘Hair at last!’

At present, we are living in 2023,
It is said that rules are rules, really?
The hairstyles problem has risen once again, Causing some Trinity college male students, of African decent, pain.
In 1970, the time of the Black Power Revolution.
Small afro, big afro and natural plaited hair styles was the evolution.
The students happily came to attend their school graduation, It turned out to be a disaster and heartfelt humiliation, They were properly attired with their hair in a neat plaited styles, Their broad and proud smiles could be seen for miles, But plaited hairstyles were banned from the celebration, The students were treated badly without any compassion.
I admired the students who stayed in school to graduate, Many drop-outs met a terrible fate, The boys attended school and wrote their examinations, The plaited hairstyle prevented them from their graduation, At the church, they were segregated from their peers, Fellow students with whom they studied for years.
They were disappointed, embarrassed and emotional, Their hurt and disgust became very vocal, The minister expressed regret and questioned the timing of the rule, The school administrators behaved like fools, Could they have treated the situation differently, Knowing it was the students’ graduation and it should be a pleasant memory?
Graduation is a rite of passage,
The school administration was only interested in sending a message, The students will remember this episode throughout their lives.
But going forward, as young adults, they will survive.
This was a hard lesson that was taught,
Still it may not be for nought.
NJAC says Trinity College administration should apologise immediately, For their offensive behaviour towards the students and parents, publicly, To put the students, on that day, in a embarrassing position, Was awful and there is no valid explanation, The church broke its silence and said the rules were breached, But as a punishment, is that where the church has reached?
On the other hand, the defenders say, students were forewarned before graduation, They should have listened and sought permission, They are the ones who caused their own humiliation, By not observing the hair rule, caused the commotion, It is really hard to beat a system in place, But trying to vigorously fight it, is no disgrace.
Many argued that Trinity College administrators were wrong, By removing the students from where they belong, That was seen as an act of discrimination, So Trinity College administration must pay close attention.
Never again must they use that action as a deterrent, Other schools must not use it as a precedent.
In the Parliament, there is a Rastafarian MP, Peacefully wearing his ras for everybody to see, A new MP, wearing short plaits, says 50 years in the making, it’s his choice, He is so right, he has a voice!
But no moral support for the Trinity College students from them, Those students stood alone and condemned.
They say rules should be broken if unjust, To change, discard or amend it, is a must, We are living in the 21st century.
All archaic rules must be eradicated immediately, As a society, we have come too far to turn back now, A permanent hair solution must be found somehow.
A workshop on hair policy for schools is in the making, With all stakeholders, that would be enlightening, This discussion definitely should not be a new conversation, But an end to the constant hairstyle narration, Any workable solution must come hard and fast, So we can all freely say, “Hair at last!” Hair at last!”
Marcia Howard
St James