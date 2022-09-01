Half-a-loaf wage negotiations

The old adage, “half a loaf is better than none”, which implies something is better than nothing even though it is less than requested or expected, is all-too-applicable in the current economic situation that Trinidad and Tobago finds itself.
Trade unions always tout that they protect employees from exploitation by unscrupulous employers. The practical and all-too-visible view, however, is seeking wage increases regardless of the welfare and well-being of its members and their families. How else can one explain their call for discussion, which only requires the employer to make adjustments? In this depressed economy where recession or stagflation is patently clear, adjustments are required.
The watchwords, “Discipline, Production and Tolerance”, are no longer watchwords that the late Dr Eric E Williams bequeathed to the newly-independent Trinidad and Tobago in 1962, especially in the case of trade unions. How many trade unions have formed co-operatives for their members? How many have put on training and education programmes to assist their members in retaining employment in the face of retrenchment, impending or not, unbelievably inefficient management of Trinbago’s resources or clearly ridiculous salary increase proposals from the government?
Trade unions have a vested interest in the economic development of Trinidad and Tobago, but where do the watchwords fit into their protests, which, though necessary to highlight the ills of society and governance, carry a heavy cost in loss of productivity by its own members? How much thought has been given to depressed economic conditions, which are not only engendering membership decreases, but also their resource predicaments?
Decisions, which arise from collective bargaining between employer and employee, taking into account the current economic climate at decision-making time, will be more beneficial than just wage increases, crying down employers or asking them not to retrench. What is the quid pro quo, which is the benefit the employer gets in return for higher wages?
Are unionised employees content with just wage increases and cost of living, among other benefits that seem to benefit them and not the employer as well? How many businesses, both private and State, have gone out of business because trade unions have killed the golden goose?
The trade union—which represents many employees in the retail sector and has accepted the four-per cent wage increase from the Government, though far less than requested but addresses other long-standing issues—has shown great maturity in caring for its members. Where are the larger and more visible trade unions? How much do they really care?
It seems very myopic or short-sighted to believe wage increases are the solution. Unfortunately, unlike the trade union that considered continued employment, productivity, personal growth, family, retrenchment, health, education and discipline, these seem to escape the thought processes of the other trade unions.
The key issue trade unions should consider is the welfare of their members and not just wage increases, even though important. They need to resort to dialogue to ensure their membership does not decrease through retrenchment, that the country has a healthy economic climate from which its members can benefit, that they participate in meaningful reform of the working environment, and that their policies and programmes can withstand scrutiny.
They need to redefine their role so as not to be self-seeking, as greater or sustained membership implies greater or sustained income, but seek to protect their membership from retrenchment by negotiating terms and conditions with employers against a backdrop of economic austerity, as Trinidad and Tobago is in at present.
Negotiate ways to improve rather than curtail productivity so that when the good times come around again, the membership can have a justifiable and arguable case for improved benefits.
In this age of technological advancements and economic challenges, trade unions must evolve. Simply whining for wage increases no longer has value in today’s world. They must truly partner with their members and seek their welfare. They should be an integral part of their members’ lives, and must seriously represent and protect their members’ interest. They must change the perception of being seen as solely wage-increase agitators.
Solely rejecting the four-per cent wage increase and not considering other issues that positively impact upon its members is tantamount to not understanding the meaning of Trinidad and Tobago’s watchwords crafted 60 years ago.
Are the other trade unions stuck in bygone times? Why continue to belabour a four-per cent increase without appreciating that half a loaf is far better than none, as the economic value of money decreases over time?
Continuously demanding wage increases and not the welfare of its members despite their predicament defies logic for a trade union. Which adds greater value to members in these economic times—being adamant in its demands for greater than four per cent wage increases, or seeking the welfare of its members?
Everyone wins with the maturity shown by the trade union that settled for the four-per cent wage increase but with other conditions that benefit their members.
Which other trade union will stand up and be counted?
Harjoon Heeralal
Carapichaima