Hang them high?

Everyone is concerned about the murder rate in T&T. However, I submit to my fellow citizens that death by the State is still murder!
The fifth commandment, Thou shalt not murder, overshadows the Constitution. With the murder rate on the increase and already outstripping last year’s numbers, citizens of Trinidad and Tobago are clamouring for the resumption of the death penalty; the last hanging took place 23 years ago, this July. Since the penalty for murder is automatically a death sentence (known as a determinate sentence) and leaves no room for the judge’s discretion in cases such as mental incapacity or extenuating circumstances, it takes away the judicial sentencing control that judges should retain.
According to studies by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), when states with the death penalty are compared to those without it, they could find no evidence that having it is a deterrent. But with people in Trinidad and Tobago under the daily existential threat from criminals, all critical thinking goes out the window, and retribution becomes the hue and cry of the besieged masses.
T&T is the only country in the English-speaking Caribbean that still imposes the mandatory death sentence. Is the judicial system so flawless that we can confidently say everyone found guilty of murder has received a fair trial? Could witnesses be trusted to tell the truth, or could it have been a case of mistaken identity? “Researchers at Ohio State University examined hundreds of wrongful convictions and determined that roughly 52 per cent of the errors resulted from eyewitness mistakes.”
What about the prosecutors who are pressured to convict by politicians who are allegedly soft on crime? Could they have “conveniently overlooked” evidence that could have placed doubt about the guilt and may have even cleared the accused?
Let us not forget the jury—ordinary citizens who have been burdened with declaring guilty or not guilty. Who should they believe—the eyewitnesses, the prosecutor, the defendant, and his attorney? Who is lying, telling the truth, obfuscating the facts? That is quite a burden to give to ordinary citizens who are not trained in the legal profession, and have only the judge’s guidance to follow.
Can they rise to the occasion and make a life-or-death decision? What if they are wrong and send an innocent person to the gallows? Will they be able to live with that on their conscience if the actual perpetrator confesses or if DNA becomes available after the hanging?
I further submit to you, people of Trinidad and Tobago, let us not put ourselves in the position of recriminations and hand wringing, let us follow the rest of the English-speaking Caribbean and change the Constitution to abolish the death penalty forever.
But with murders out of control and elections looming (local first, and general election in 2025), will the politicians have the courage to do the right thing, or do they want to be like Pontius Pilate? “Pontius Pilate washed his hands before the multitude, saying, I am innocent of the blood of this just person. This was to show the crowd he did not want Jesus dead but ordered his death because that is what the people wanted. He was washing his hands of the responsibility.”
Is that what T&T politicians are doing? Are they washing their hands of the surge in crime and transferring the cause and effect to others? If it is not their responsibility, then who is to be blamed? Of course, the Opposition, police, religion, drugs, unmanned borders, or even the young kids who see crime as their only means to put food on the table bear some responsibility; however, the Government must accept the most blame for their mishandling and their inability to fix the contributing factors.