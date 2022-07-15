Hanging cable hazard

On my way to my home in Champs Fleurs on Thursday morning, I turned left off the Eastern Main Road onto Hutton Road and had to come to a sudden, unexpected stop.

No, nothing was crossing the road, and no, it was not because of the vehicle approaching at normal speed to my right.

I had to come to a sudden stop to avoid coming into contact with a 30-foot loop of TSTT heavy copper cable hanging over my side of the road, directly in front of my windscreen, as can be seen in the above photo.

I called TSTT. At 2.20 p.m., the danger was still there.

Come on, TSTT, TTPS and Mr Prime Minister, please do something about this rampant copper thievery before someone gets really hurt.

Ashton S Brereton

Champs Fleurs

We are encouraged by news that the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) is partnering with the Jamaican Government in the development of a national organised crime strategy.

We are told Jamaica will be the first country in the Caribbean to work with the UNODC in developing such an approach. That’s no surprise, given the alarming levels of crime here.

When I recently attended the launch of the book on the life and times of John Humphrey, my thoughts of my long political and parliamentary association with him came to mind but could not be fully expressed at the time. I write at some length because this narrative forms part of the history and evolution of one of our major political parties.

Short-term solutions for high food $$

On June 24, after the devastating rise in flour prices, the line minister Paula Gopee-Scoon advised the public that she will report in two weeks’ time the measures to ease the burden on the population.

Unless my mathematics is wrong, two weeks have passed, and the minister, apart from suggesting that some retailers are overdoing it, have not brought the promised solutions to the population. Knowing that the minister cares for our population, I know the two-week deadline is not an attempt of hoping time-induced amnesia grips the population.

Appeal to allow stadium for all

Physical inactivity is estimated to contribute to 1.9 million deaths per year (WHO, 2002). During the Covid lockdown, it was evident that physical activity decreased among people.

In addition, significant pressure was placed on the healthcare system due to Covid-19. Therefore, it would benefit the country greatly if citizens were to become health conscious.

Absurdity of Armour switching sides

Has Attorney General Reginald Armour mishandled the civil lawsuit in Miami, concern­ing alleged fraud and corruption in the Piarco airport project?

Armour has publicly indicated repeatedly that he had recused himself from involvement in the civil lawsuit filed by the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, in the USA, concerning the Piarco airport case.