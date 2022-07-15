Hanging cable hazard

On my way to my home in Champs Fleurs on Thursday morning, I turned left off the Eastern Main Road onto Hutton Road and had to come to a sudden, unexpected stop.
No, nothing was crossing the road, and no, it was not because of the vehicle approaching at normal speed to my right.
I had to come to a sudden stop to avoid coming into contact with a 30-foot loop of TSTT heavy copper cable hanging over my side of the road, directly in front of my windscreen, as can be seen in the above photo.
I called TSTT. At 2.20 p.m., the danger was still there.
Come on, TSTT, TTPS and Mr Prime Minister, please do something about this rampant copper thievery before someone gets really hurt.
Ashton S Brereton
Champs Fleurs