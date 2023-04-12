As I get older, I am starting to understand my grandparents better. I have seen things grow from seeds to giants. One of those, unfortunately, is a seven-foot-wide pothole on the San Rafael “roundabout” or triangle.
I have seen this “develop” from a small water leak—yes, WASA again—to a colossal hole that could easily be mistaken for the new San Rafael community swimming pool. This pothole is the mother of all potholes, engulfing entire car wheels and truck tyres alike.
What makes this matter even worse is that WASA has actually, as of last week, repaired the leak and “filled” the pothole. If this is the hole repaired, what was it before? It is even possible that the hole got deeper and wider AFTER the “repair”.
The Member of Parliament for the area, the Honourable Foster Cummings, posted on his Facebook page an interview of young entrepreneurs in the area. The person being interviewed is the person whose business is the proud neighbour of this pothole. In fact, the pothole is located directly in front of the small business on the corner of the triangle in the centre of the junction.
The triangle is surrounded by the San Rafael RC Church on one side, the San Rafael RC Primary School on the other, and about three micro businesses on the third side.
One can only imagine the traffic and confusion this pothole—on a corner, in front of shops, reducing the drivable part of the roadway to half its normal width—will cause.
How an MP can highlight a small business, encourage others to support the business, and not take action to correct the biggest obstacle for the business’ growth is beyond me. It has been months, almost a year now.
Residents have resorted to putting bamboo and flags in the holes to warn persons unfamiliar with the area, as it is on a corner and impossible to see until you’re actually in it. This is on the main road. Everyone passes this daily and chooses to cast a blind eye.
Please, someone, correct this or at least help chip in so we can buy a proper birthday cake for the pothole’s first birthday.