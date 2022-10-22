Divali, the Festival of Lights, will be celebrated tomorrow. People will light deyas and enjoy Indian cuisine like paratha, dhalpourie, saheena, samosas and baiganee. People will exchange gifts and spend quality time with friends, family and visitors.

H—Happy moments at Divali Nagar;

A—Admiration for thousands of lit deyas;

P—Pretty women and handsome men garbed in Indian wear;

P—Parsad, kurma, barfi, gulab jamoon and peera treats;

Y—Yielding the blessings and bounty of goddess Mother Lakshmi.

D—Delightful times on the darkest night of the year;

I—Indian cuisine eaten on sohari (nature’s plate) leaves;

V—Venerating the sacred Bhagwad Gita text;

A—Amorous couples strolling down the streets and parks;

L—Love radiating from humble and palatial homes;

I—Indelible presence etched on Trinidad and Tobago’s religious landscape.

Michelle Loubon

Port of Spain

Fees on brief

Fees on brief

The State’s engagement of law­yers and their fees, for which the taxpayer is ultimately liable, has become big news. It appears to many that legal briefs distributed by the State and State-controlled agencies and enterprises have become bonanzas. Such apparent bonanzas did not always exist.

There are specific reasons why this situation has come about. These are the huge growth in public law litigation, the equally significant growth of State participation in the economy and the method of such State participation.

Party amid the storm

Party amid the storm

With his Government caught in the turbulence whipped up by the Vincent Nelson affair, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has been riding out the storm from the relatively safe distance of Tobago.

Having attempted to separate himself from the Government’s catas­trophic engagement with Nelson, Dr Rowley’s public activities in Tobago this past week portrayed him as a leader unperturbed by the accusations swirling over his Government, and relaxed enough to focus on the merely mundane.

Yet another disaster

Yet another disaster

In its statement on the Vincent Nelson fiasco, the Law Association (LATT) described Faris Al-Rawi as a “political office holder” when he occupied the position of attorney general. Will LATT so describe the present occupant, Reginald Armour, SC, who was appointed to the position by the Prime Minister and political leader of the People’s National Movement? For, LATT is calling on Armour to issue “a full and unambiguous statement” over the indemnity deal struck between former AG Faris Al-Rawi and Vincent Nelson, KC, in 2017.

Rules for thee, not for me...Trinidad-style

Rules for thee, not for me...Trinidad-style

The debacle that has engulfed the two former attorneys general is illuminating. We have had a ringside seat to see how powerful men among us run their affairs. We understand clearly how little our daily pain factors into their calculations. We see how reckless they can be because of the lack of consequences faced. They fritter away our hard-earned cash while simultaneously disappointing us at every turn.

Out of the cane fields of Tacarigua

Out of the cane fields of Tacarigua

Part IV

I began this series with the truism that the little people who come out of the cane fields and the rice paddies are the salt of the society. They are the ones who do what they must do to enhance the society because they believe they are a part of something bigger than themselves, something called community.

Inexcusable excuses are not cricket

An excuse seeks to justify an offence or absence regarding an issue. If one does not behave fairly, honestly or with a certain element of discipline, then one’s behaviour is just not cricket.

