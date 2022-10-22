Divali, the Festival of Lights, will be celebrated tomorrow. People will light deyas and enjoy Indian cuisine like paratha, dhalpourie, saheena, samosas and baiganee. People will exchange gifts and spend quality time with friends, family and visitors.
H—Happy moments at Divali Nagar;
A—Admiration for thousands of lit deyas;
P—Pretty women and handsome men garbed in Indian wear;
P—Parsad, kurma, barfi, gulab jamoon and peera treats;
Y—Yielding the blessings and bounty of goddess Mother Lakshmi.
D—Delightful times on the darkest night of the year;
I—Indian cuisine eaten on sohari (nature’s plate) leaves;
V—Venerating the sacred Bhagwad Gita text;
A—Amorous couples strolling down the streets and parks;
L—Love radiating from humble and palatial homes;
I—Indelible presence etched on Trinidad and Tobago’s religious landscape.
Michelle Loubon
Port of Spain