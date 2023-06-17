In a child’s life, there’s a guiding star,

A glowing presence, never too far.

A father’s love, so strong and true,

Reminding me always of his favourite colour blue.

Through laughter and tears, you’re always there,

With wisdom and strength, you lovingly share.

You teach me to stand strong

To face the world, no matter the storm

You inspire me to dream

To conquer mountains, not to scream

With patience and care, I learned to ride my bike

You, dad, I’d always wanted to be like

You shaped my character, moulded my heart,

Your love ignites a fire that forever lasts.

With your words of wisdom, you teach me well,

The importance of kindness, all the ways to excel

So on this Father’s Day, I honour you,

For all the love and care you’ve brought me through.

You’re a superhero, a role model, and a best friend,

Forever on you, I can depend.

Thank you, dear dad, for being so dear,

For being my rock, year after year.

I cherish the moments, the memories we make,

Especially the ones down by the lake

Happy Father’s Day,

In our hearts, forever you’ll stay

For your unwavering support, I thank you

To the greatest man I ever knew.

Veronica Rajahram

Basta Hall

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Power plays

Power plays

As the dust kicked up by the political bacchanals of Friday settles, what comes clearly into view is the battle for control of the government following the next general election.

Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly Farley Augustine has unexpectedly found himself staring at a steep learning curve and, having considered his options, has chosen war with his declaration that “the fight is on”.

Lessons for the graduate

Lessons for the graduate

’Tis the season of graduations, the celebration that in a single generation evolved from an infrequent, once-in-a-lifetime occurrence to one that takes place every few years in a person’s life.

You may not believe it, dear young reader, for in your brief existence you have probably already donned mortarboard and gown several times—when you departed kindergarten, primary school, secondary school, Form Five and Form Six—and you probably have at least one more “cap and gown” occasion still ahead.

As the ice melts...

As the ice melts...

The Arctic is warming faster than any­where else on the planet, bringing profound global change. Not only is the melting ice causing sea levels to rise, destroying coastal areas in every maritime nation; it is also creating unprecedented access to vast natural hydrocarbon and mineral reserves below the Arctic sea floor.

Cradle of corruption

Cradle of corruption

I haven’t given much thought to the local government election due to be held in August, nor have I paid much attention to the ongoing debate on reforming local government, a cornerstone of PNM’s vision for new governments.

Lobbing the Grenade

Lobbing the Grenade

Pan music has always said to me “let me love you” and I have responded “I will love you for a thousand years”.

Last Sunday in the Savannah, the melodic single-pan bands performing in the Pan Down Memory Lane category preceded Pan in the 21st Century, and lyrics like those quoted above wrapped pan followers in a night-long musical embrace.

Heritage and Stabilisation Fund vibes

Heritage and Stabilisation Fund vibes

“Grave fiscal irresponsibility!” was the characterisation by the former Central Bank governor Jwala Rambarran of the announcement of a US$900 million loss by the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (HSF). Invoking a dog whistle, he continued by saying this spoke to the “incompetence of the board”.