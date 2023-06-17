In a child’s life, there’s a guiding star,
A glowing presence, never too far.
A father’s love, so strong and true,
Reminding me always of his favourite colour blue.
Through laughter and tears, you’re always there,
With wisdom and strength, you lovingly share.
You teach me to stand strong
To face the world, no matter the storm
You inspire me to dream
To conquer mountains, not to scream
With patience and care, I learned to ride my bike
You, dad, I’d always wanted to be like
You shaped my character, moulded my heart,
Your love ignites a fire that forever lasts.
With your words of wisdom, you teach me well,
The importance of kindness, all the ways to excel
So on this Father’s Day, I honour you,
For all the love and care you’ve brought me through.
You’re a superhero, a role model, and a best friend,
Forever on you, I can depend.
Thank you, dear dad, for being so dear,
For being my rock, year after year.
I cherish the moments, the memories we make,
Especially the ones down by the lake
Happy Father’s Day,
In our hearts, forever you’ll stay
For your unwavering support, I thank you
To the greatest man I ever knew.
Veronica Rajahram
Basta Hall