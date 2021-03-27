Holi is a festival of colour that represents the diversity of life, faiths, ethnicity and emotions.

It’s a festival of love, affection and brotherhood. It reminds us of the pure love between Radha and Krishna. It is the spirit of welcoming the season of spring after winter.

This year’s Holi comes amid humanity fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and countries scrambling for coronavirus vaccines. Nevertheless, the celebration is an integral part of human existence, and it is only natural that they will not fail to live and celebrate. It is also time for us to renew our love, affection, friendship and brotherhood with our near and loved ones.

On this joyous occasion, I wish all Trinbagonians a very happy and joyful Holi.

Arun Kumar Sahu

High Commissioner

of India

Fight for the children’s future

It will be tragic if Covid-19 is allowed to take more from the nation’s children than it already has.

While the full impact of being denied face-to-face teaching is yet to be quantified, anecdotal evidence indicates that many children, especially those in low-income and rural families, are falling through the cracks. There is the very real risk that the academic education of some may be irrevocably set back, while others who have fallen out of the system may never even return to school.

Chronic coarseness

While aggression is often required in politics, permanent pugilism is counterproductive.

Very early in his career, Dr Keith Rowley was nicknamed “Rottweiler” for his unrelenting aggressiveness in the political arena. He needed to refine that combative propensity on becoming prime minister. Unfortunately, he didn’t. The nation has had to endure much coarseness from its leader.

Jab Zeneca tun ol’ mas

It is now clear that the Government was vainglorious in suggesting it had a definite, phased Covid-19 vaccination programme. It used the gift of vaccines, which it so ungraciously accepted from Barbados, to mamaguy us.

The extent of the mamaguy was underlined when a television station ran again last week the scene starring the Minister of Health in the midst of placards when, on February 16, the ministry vaccinated 100 healthcare workers in the course of setting us up for what turned out to be a vaccine fiasco.

Don’t let God steups on us

The UK and the EU have populations of 68 million and 746 million people, respectively.

Last Tuesday, the UK tried to make up with the EU over its misunderstanding about the distribution of the Covid-19 vaccines. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent Lord Eddie Lister to Brussels, the headquarters of the EU, “as part of an effort to secure millions of doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine vital to UK’s fight against coronavirus” (Financial Times, March 23).

Right, wrong, but spot on

Last week, dealing with the new vaccines that are unfolded almost daily to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, I unfairly targeted the World Health Organisation and the Pan American Health Organisation as having betrayed countries like Trinidad and Tobago that have adhered to the rules of engagement, quietly awaiting their turns to the first allocations of whatever brand of the vaccine the global and regional health organisations have secured.

Kudos to corporate citizens for vaccine help

After the release by the group’s chief executive officer, Mr Anthony N ­Sabga III, on his corporate gestures to the Govern­ment of Trinidad and Tobago by his company, ANSA McAL, for its offer to pay US$8.4 million for 351,000 Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines on behalf the Government—the request made by no other than the Minister of Health to top businesses to fund vaccines and the public vaccination for the citizens of T&T—the average right-thinking person is left scratching his or her head in confusion.