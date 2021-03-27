Holi is a festival of colour that represents the diversity of life, faiths, ethnicity and emotions.
It’s a festival of love, affection and brotherhood. It reminds us of the pure love between Radha and Krishna. It is the spirit of welcoming the season of spring after winter.
This year’s Holi comes amid humanity fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and countries scrambling for coronavirus vaccines. Nevertheless, the celebration is an integral part of human existence, and it is only natural that they will not fail to live and celebrate. It is also time for us to renew our love, affection, friendship and brotherhood with our near and loved ones.
On this joyous occasion, I wish all Trinbagonians a very happy and joyful Holi.
Arun Kumar Sahu
High Commissioner
of India