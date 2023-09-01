Happy Independence?

Many people may indeed feel conflicted when celebrating holidays like Thanksgiving or Independence Day in a country plagued by issues such as potholed roads, water shortages, electricity blackouts and rising crime.
Such challenges can overshadow the sense of national pride these holidays evoke.
Critics argue these celebrations can sometimes seem disconnected from the harsh realities faced by citizens, highlighting the need for addressing pressing societal issues before unreservedly celebrating.
In this context, some may find it difficult to express happiness, as they believe there is much work to be done in order to improve the state of their country.
Gordon Laughlin
Westmoorings