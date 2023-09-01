Happy Independence?

Many people may indeed feel conflicted when celebrating holidays like Thanksgiving or Independence Day in a country plagued by issues such as potholed roads, water shortages, electricity blackouts and rising crime.

Such challenges can overshadow the sense of national pride these holidays evoke.

Critics argue these celebrations can sometimes seem disconnected from the harsh realities faced by citizens, highlighting the need for addressing pressing societal issues before unreservedly celebrating.

In this context, some may find it difficult to express happiness, as they believe there is much work to be done in order to improve the state of their country.

When I started what I thought could be a series on cricket and our Caribbean societies seven columns ago, I imagined separating it into two elements: internal and external. My intention was to try to grasp the factors that affect the way our young people process thoughts and information. I have been using cricket as a point of reference simply because it is one of the arenas where we can see ourselves within a framework that is not too unwieldy.

Now that the smoke and noise generated by Independence night fireworks have cleared, it is better opportunity to continue reflections on how the goal of better citizenship can be served by better examples from the country’s leadership.

Independence Day is that one day when the public interest ­ostensibly takes pride of place yet, invariably, it is also a day that witnesses the irony of citizens being inconvenienced and their ­concerns dismissed by public officialdom.

It is Wednesday, August 30, 2023, the day before our 61st Independence Day. I am heading to Port of Spain from San Fernando, sporting my national colours, my Independence clothes.

I never have to search high and low because as way back as the late ’80s, as a young employee at the Elections and Boundaries Commission, myself and other young co-workers were schooled in the meaning and relevance of our Independence and the way to show our pride in our Independence, manifestly.

The CEO of Trinidad and Tobago’s Catholic Education Board of Management, Sharon Mangroo, bemoans that a small number of Venezuelan children will be placed in their 17 primary schools for the new academic year.

The categorisation of Trinidad and Tobago as a high-­income country masks the reality of an unequal distribution of national income that is reflected in a lower standard of living in parts of the country, mostly rural areas, than that enjoyed by others.