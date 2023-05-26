Happy Indian Arrival Day to all of T&T

On May 30, Trinidad and Tobago will be celebrating the occasion of Indian Arrival Day. According to Nalis, Indian Arrival Day commemorates the arrival of the first Indian indentured labourers from India to Trinidad in May 1845, on the Fatel Razack. The Fatel Razack brought not only a new labour force to assist in the economic development of Trinidad but also a new people and culture.
While this momentous event has been celebrated among the East Indian community in T&T for many years, it was not until 1994 it was made an official public holiday. It was called Arrival Day. In 1995, it was renamed Indian Arrival Day. On May 30 each year, Indian Arrival Day commemorates this momentous event by staging a re-enactment of the arrival of the Fatel Razack at various beaches throughout T&T. There are also music, dances and outstanding members of the community are honoured for their contributions to society.
Indian immigration to Trinidad spanned the period 1845-1917 where over 140,000 Indians were transported to the island. The journey was long and arduous, and living conditions were deplorable. After disembarking at Nelson Island, they rested for a couple weeks and then were sent to the various estates that had requested them. I am happy there is a lot of information on the National Archives website, as well as Nalis and a number of Government websites. One can even electronically search the records of their ancestors on the registry.
The indentureship system saw the mass movement of contracted labourers (or girmitiyas) from India to European colonies, including Trinidad (a former British colony), to work on sugar and other plantations following the abolition of slavery. A recorded number of 147,592 Indian labourers came to Trinidad to work on the sugar plantations. They came mainly from the North-Western, Oudah, Bihar and Bengal Provinces of northern India, with a few also coming from Madras. Many worked for the duration of their contract of five years or more, and the majority opted to make Trinidad their home. Some returned to India.
Evidence of the arrival of the Indian labourers can be gleaned from the general registers of Indian indentured labourers available at the National Archives as part of the Indian Indentureship Collection. These records are official and generated in compliance with several laws and regulations. They document the arrival of each labourer and the estate to which he/she was assigned. The registers include information on the name of the ship on which they arrived, arrival date, personal details such as their name, unique registration number, father’s name, age, and sex, as well as the name of the estate to which they were assigned.
The general registers, along with other Indian indentureship records, are listed on UNESCO’s Memory of the World International Register as records of international significance in documenting the mass movement of labour, which was initiated and managed by the machinery of colonialism and which led to the development of a large Indian diaspora. The registers are also a valuable record of the legacy of the girmitiyas and an indispensable genealogical resource for their descendants.
The East Indians brought to Trinidad a wide range of festivals and religious observances. For East Indians, both Hindus and Muslims, these celebrations were important. They allowed the immigrants to hold on to the values and principles which had sustained them for centuries. They also served to make the harsh daily life more bearable. Events such as Divali, Eid-ul-Fitr, Phagwa and Hosay have, over the years, become part of the cultural fabric of T&T.
From engineering, to medicine, entertainment to politics, the East Indian community has played a great role in the development of our great country. On behalf of my family and myself, I wish happy Indian Arrival Day to every citizen of this beautiful nation of Trinidad and Tobago.
Nigel Seenathsingh
San Fernando